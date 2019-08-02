US Dollar Talking Points:

FOMC Leaves a Number of Questions to be Answered

For investors or traders coming into this week looking for clarity – better luck next week. As global markets look to close what’s been a busy showing on the charts, a number of possible drivers remain but it appears as though few market participants know which of those to focus on. The early-week BoJ rate decision saw the bank tap dance ahead of the Fed, and that’s where the confusion really started as the FOMC cut rates for the first time in a decade and the US Dollar rallied up to a fresh two-year-high.

While this is counter to what one might expect when a Central Bank cuts rates, the backdrop with which it took place helps it to make a little more sense. A 25 basis point cut was already well priced-in and markets were, in fact, looking for hints towards more from the Fed in the remainder of the year. Those hints never showed and this left market participants to their own devices. Odds for future cuts narrowed at the FOMC meeting, with September moving down to a 50/50 chance of another 25 basis point cut.

But perhaps more importantly, markets have continued to try to read the tea leaves in determining just how dovish the Fed might be moving forward, in essence, trying to factor in rate cut probability on the basis of data flow. That led into yesterday’s ISM report, which disappointed, and that brought a bit of USD-weakness on to the table. Then yesterday’s announcement from the White House that more tariffs were going to be levied on Chinese goods, at which point the Greenback got slammed back-below the 98.33 level that had previously functioned as the yearly-high. And that led into this morning’s NFP report.

The net of this week’s price action in the US Dollar has been an inverted hammer. There’s still time until the close and this could certainly change but, if price action closes in this manner it’s not an encouraging sign for US Dollar bulls. An inverted hammer printing at the top of an up-trend can be called a ‘shooting star’ formation, highlighting future reversal potential.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

As discussed in yesterday’s webinar, there are a few different areas of interest for short-side USD strategies. USD/JPY put in a gnarly day of price action on Thursday around the news of more tariffs on China, exposing additional ‘flight-to-quality’ drives into the Yen.

USD/JPY has continued to dive ever since, rushing down to a fresh seven-month-low and testing below the 107.00 handle. This can keep the door open for short-side scenarios going into next week.

USD/JPY Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Also coming into view and possibly of interest for those looking to take on a short-side stance in the US Dollar, NZD/USD has just run into a big zone of support around the .6500 handle. This is the same batch of prices that held the lows in the pair in May and June of this year and, at the very least could offer concentrated risk for reversal setups with stops investigated below the recent lows.

NZD/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; NZD/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX