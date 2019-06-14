Canadian Dollar Talking Points:

USDCAD had a brutal week to kick-off June , but a big area of support came into play around the two-month lows that’s since held sellers at bay.

USDCAD has posed a relatively mild bounce so far this week of less than 100 pips, but just ahead on the chart is a big zone of prior support that could soon come into play as resistance.

This week’s FX Setups looked at the long side of USDCAD , looking for a bounce from support; but now that prices have pushed up towards a key area of chart resistance, that stance may soon be ready to flip to the short-side.

USDCAD Recovery Rally Pushes Towards Resistance

Last week was a brutal outing for USDCAD. After the pair had flickered up to a fresh five-month-high the week before, finding a bit of resistance at a key level on the chart, sellers came in, with aggression, to push prices all the way down to the late-March swing-lows. This takes place around the 1.3250 area, and after a small gap-lower to start this week’s trade, buyers held on and have continued to push, further retracing a portion of last week’s sell-off.

USDCAD Two-Hour Price Chart

As you can see on the above chart, a bit of resistance is showing up on the under-side of a trend-line projection; and this was a key component to the longer-term setup in USDCAD until it was violated after the June open. This trend-line was the support side of a longer-term symmetrical wedge pattern that was brewing for the past couple of years, with the resistance side of that formation setting-up since May of 2017. This can keep the door open for longer-term bearish themes, particularly for those looking at a bigger-picture short thesis around the US Dollar.

USDCAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Strategy Moving Forward

While this week’s bounce has shown decent consistency, even keeping the door open for short-term bullish trend scenarios in the early-portion of this week, as looked at on Tuesday, the longer-term setup here may be more conducive for short-side themes. This bounce has been rather mild in consideration of the prior-week sell-off, and prices haven’t yet encountered the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of that prior move. But – that retracement level, as well as the 50% marker come-in around a very interesting spot on the chart, and this incorporates the longer-term area of prior support that runs from 1.3361-1.3385.

That zone was usable for support as the USDCAD bullish trend was holding on; but now that that trend has shown signs of further breakdown potential, it can be re-utilized for lower-high resistance potential.

USDCAD Four-Hour Price Chart

