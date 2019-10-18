China GDP Preview: Lower Growth Rate to Rattle AUD/USD Recovery

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #AUDUSD seems to be shrugging at China GDP and instead is focusing on better-than-expected industrial production data and retail sales figures https://t.co/NXOxdIWNyw
  • China’s GDP (YoY) (3Q) Actual: 6.0% Est: 6.1% Previous: 6.2% GDP YTD (YoY) (3Q) Actual: 6.2% Est: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% And GDP s.a. (QoQ) (3Q) Actual: 1.5% Est: 1.5% Previous: 1.6%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z0gNZwoeF9
  • LIVE NOW: Will a slowdown in Chinese economic growth sour investors' mood, triggering another broad-based selloff across global financial markets? Join Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX k to follow the release and its impact live! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/620506155?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Property Investment YTD (YoY) (SEP) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (3Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Gross Domestic Product YTD (YoY) (3Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) (3Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Surveyed Jobless Rate (SEP) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Retail Sales YTD (YoY) (SEP) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 8.1% Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-18
China GDP Preview: Lower Growth Rate to Rattle AUD/USD Recovery

China GDP Preview: Lower Growth Rate to Rattle AUD/USD Recovery

2019-10-18 00:30:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Trading the News: China Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Updates to China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may rattle the recent advance in AUD/USD as Australia’s largest trading partner is anticipated to grow 6.1% versus 6.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

The trade war with the United States may produce another downtick in the GDP print as China faces higher tariffs, and the weakening outlook for the Asia/Pacific region may produce headwinds for the Australian Dollar as it puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to further embark on its rate easing cycle.

In turn, a print of 6.1% or lower may undermine the recent advance in AUD/USD as the RBA retains its pledge to “to ease monetary policy further if needed.

However, efforts by Chinese officials may help to generate a better-than-expected GDP figure as “authorities have taken further steps to support the economy.”

As a result, a positive development coming out of Australia’s largest trading partner may fuel a larger correction in AUD/USD as it curbs speculation for another RBA rate cut.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

Impact that China GDP report had on AUD/USD during the previous release

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

2Q

2019

07/15/2019 02:00:00 GMT

6.2%

6.2%

+11

+20

2Q 2019China Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

AUD/USD 30-Minute Chart

Image of AUD/USD 30 minute chart

Source: Trading View

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed the economy growing 6.2% per annum in the second quarter of 2019 after expanding 6.4% during the first three-months of the year. Nevertheless, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the growth rate increased 1.6% versus 1.4% for the previous period despite the ongoing trade war with the United States.

The Australian dollar inched higher following China’s GDP report, with AUD/USD holding around the session-high (0.7040) to close the day at 0.7039. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6969), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • Moreover, AUD/USD has taken out the September-low (0.6688) as it continues to track the downward trend carried over from late last year.
  • However, AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly-high (0.6833) following the failed attempt to close below the 0.6690 (50% expansion) region, with the break/close above the 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) handle bringing the 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) area on the radar.

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
USD/JPY Rate Faces Bearish Reversal Pattern Amid Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets
2019-10-17 20:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Extend to Fresh October Highs on Brexit Deal
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Extend to Fresh October Highs on Brexit Deal
2019-10-17 17:45:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Plummets into Multi-Year Trend Support
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Plummets into Multi-Year Trend Support
2019-10-17 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.