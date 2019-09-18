GBPUSD Rebound Vulnerable to Slowing UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-18 12:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Muted on Bank of England Rate Decision
2019-09-19 11:34:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Outlook- Slowing Down Uptrend Move
2019-09-19 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed as Asian Investors Mull Fed Caution. BoJ Policy On Hold
2019-09-19 05:57:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Support Holds after September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-19 14:55:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Support, Silver Prices to Challenge Key Resistance
2019-09-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • A chart that I don't check as frequently as most majors, indices and the like, $NZDCAD is leaning on some big support https://t.co/bJrEQp5QGt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KnXJPN0iq9
  • RT @carlquintanilla: NEW: “The United States is set to ramp up the pressure on China if a trade deal is not agreed soon, a key White House…
  • #Oil started this week with a bang after a number a disruption of production in Saudi Arabia following this weekend’s drone attacks.. Get your crude oil #technicalanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/uAw5kJTrfO #OOTT https://t.co/JGydFfVPNK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.07% Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/97pkfcSFUv
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3SiM0s7ywI
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Chart: $USDCAD Range, #Loonie Breakout Potential - Weekly - https://t.co/yRqgctahvk https://t.co/fWbboNCEHs
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/hSLfMqTx3G https://t.co/01pPGTCkyx
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.06% #BITCOINCASH -4.12% #ETHEREUM +0.07% #RIPPLE -5.65% #LITECOIN -4.71%
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/emW4e8iBEr
GBPUSD Rebound Vulnerable to Slowing UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

GBPUSD Rebound Vulnerable to Slowing UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2019-09-18 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Trading the News: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Fresh updates to the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) may rattle the recent rebound in GBPUSD as the headline reading for inflation is expected to narrow to 1.9% from 2.1% per annum in July.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

At the same time, the core reading for inflation is anticipated to slip to 1.8% from 1.9% during the same period, and signs of slowing price growth may drag on the British Pound as it puts pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to insulate the UK economy.

In turn, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may adopt a more cautious tone at the next meeting on October 19, and Governor Mark Carney show a greater willingness to switch gears in 2019 as “underlying growth appears to have slowed since 2018 to a rate below potential.”

However, another unexpected pickup in the UK CPI may trigger a bullish reaction in GBPUSD as it encourages the BoE to retain the current policy throughout the remainder of the year.

Impact that the UK CPI report had on GBP/USD during the previous release

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

JUL

2019

08/14/2019 08:30:00 GMT

1.9%

2.1%

+28

-5

July 2019UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

GBP/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of gbpusd 5-minute chart

Source: Trading View

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly climbed to 2.1% from 2.0% per annum in June, with the core rate of inflation highlighting a similar dynamic as the reading increased to 1.9% from 1.8% during the same period.

A deeper look at the report showed the cost for recreation items increasing 1.1% in July to lead the advance, with prices at restaurants and hotels climbing 0.8%, while prices for clothing and footwear slipped 2.9% after contracting 1.0% the month prior.

The stronger-than-expected CPI print is likely to keep the Bank of England (BoE) on the sidelines as the UK prepares to depart from the European Union (EU), and the central bank appears to be in no rush to alter the forward guidance for monetary policy as Governor Mark Carney and Co. insist that “the monetary policy response to Brexit, whatever form it takes, will not be automatic and could be in either direction.

The British Pound edged higher following the CPI report, with GBPUSD climbing to a session high of 1.2100, but the reaction was short lived as the exchange rate closed the day at 1.2053. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

GBP/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of gbpusd daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for GBPUSD is no longer constructive as the exchange rate snaps the upward trend from late last year after failing to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.3310 (100% expansion) to 1.3370 (78.6% expansion).
  • Nevertheless, the failed attempt to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1890 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1950 (78.6% expansion) has pushed GBPUSD out of the bearish trend carried over from May, with the break/close above the former-support zone around 1.2370 (50% expansion) to 1.2440 (50% expansion) to open up the next topside hurdle around 1.2630 (38.2% expansion) to 1.2640 (38.2% expansion).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Analyst David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
2019-09-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Upbeat Australia Employment Report to Curb AUDUSD Losses
Upbeat Australia Employment Report to Curb AUDUSD Losses
2019-09-19 00:30:00
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
US Dollar Held Gains Post Fed Cut, Japanese Yen May Look Past BoJ
2019-09-18 23:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.