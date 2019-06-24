Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Trading the News: German IFO Business Climate

Updates to Germany’s IFO Business Climate survey may rattle the recent rally in EURUSD as the index is expected to narrow for the third consecutive month in June.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

A print of 97.5 or lower may produce headwinds for the Euro as it dampens the outlook for growth and puts pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to further insulate the monetary union.

In turn the, the ECB may show a greater willingness to implement a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) for the Main Refinance Rate, its flagship benchmark for borrowing costs, as President Mario Draghi insists that “further cuts in policy interest rates and mitigating measures to contain any side effects remain part of our tools.

However, a positive development may keep the ECB on the sidelines, and the Governing Council may largely endorse a wait-and-see approach at the next meeting on July 25 as the central bank prepares to launch another round of Targeted Long-Term Refinance Operations (TLTRO) in September.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

Impact that the IFO Business Climate survey had on EUR/USD during the last release

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

MAY

2019

05/23/2019 08:00:00 GMT

99.1

97.9

-5

+41

May 2019 German IFO Business Climate

EUR/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of eurusd 5-minute chart

Germany’s IFO Business Climate survey narrowed more-than-expected in May, with the index slipping to 97.9 from 99.2 the month prior. A deeper look at the report showed the gauge for current conditions also falling to 100.6 from a revised 103.4 in April, while the index for future expectations unexpectedly held steady at 95.3 amid projections for a 95.0 print.

The Euro struggled to hold its ground following the mixed data prints, but the market reaction was short-lived, with EURUSD bouncing back during the North American session to close the day at 1.1182. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of eurusd daily chart
  • Keep in mind, the broader outlook for EURUSD is no longer tilted to the downside as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) break out of the bearish formations from earlier this year.
  • With that said, EURUSD stands at risk for a larger correction as the exchange rate clears the April-high (1.1324) after failing to test the 1.1000 (78.6% expansion) handle.
  • The break/close above 1.1340 (38.2% expansion) brings the 1.1390 (61.8% retracement) to 1.1400 (50% expansion) region on the radar as the exchange rate extends the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.1430 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1450 (50% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.