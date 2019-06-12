Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Trading the News: Australia Employment Change

A 16.0K expansion in Australia Employment mayoffer little relief to the recent decline in AUDUSD as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to be on track to implement lower interest rates.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

It remains to be seen if the fresh updates will influence the monetary policy outlook as the Unemployment Rate is expected to narrow to 5.1% from 5.2% per annum in March, and signs of a robust labor market may push the RBA to revert back to a wait-and-see approach as “the Australian economy is still expected to strengthen later this year.”

In turn, a print of 16.0K or greater paired with a downtick in the jobless rate may spark a bullish reaction in the Australian dollar as it encourages the RBA to keep the official cash rate (OCR) on hold at the next meeting on July 2.

However, another batch of mixed data prints may fuel the recent decline in AUDUSD as it puts pressure on the RBA to further insulate the economy, and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may prepare Australian households and businesses for lower interest rates as the “latest set of forecasts were prepared on the assumption that the cash rate would follow the path implied by market pricing, which was for the cash rate to be around 1 per cent by the end of the year.

Sign up and join DailyFX Analyst David Cottle LIVEto cover the fresh updates to Australia’s Employment report.

Impact that the Australia Employment report had on AUD/USD during the last print

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

APR

2019

05/16/2019 01:30:00 GMT

15.0K

28.4K

-5

-32

April 2019Australia Employment Change

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of audusd 5-minute chart

Australia Employment increased 28.4K in April after expanding a revised 27.7K the month prior, with the gain led by a 34.7K rise in part-time jobs, while full-time positions narrowed 6.3K during the same period. A deeper look at the report showed the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly widened to 5.2% from a revised 5.1% in March as the Participation Rate climbed to 65.8% from 65.7%, with the data suggesting discouraged workers are returning to the labor force.

The Australian dollar struggled to hold its ground following the batch of mixed data prints, with AUDUSD slipping below the 0.6900 handle to close the day at 0.6891. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of audusd daily chart
  • Keep in mind, the AUDUSD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.7118), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in April.
  • In turn, AUDUSD remains at risk of giving back the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6745) as the wedge/triangle formation in both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) unravels.
  • Downside targets coming back on the radar for AUDUSD as the recent advance fails to spur a run at the May-high (0.7061), with the near-term outlook capped by the 0.7020 (50% expansion) region.
  • The break/close below the 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) pivot opens up the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6880 (23.6% retracement) as AUDUSD carves a series of lower highs and lows, with the next region of interest coming in around 0.6730 (100% expansion).
  • Will keep a close eye on the RSI as it flashes a bearish signal, with the oscillator finally snapping the upward trend carried over from the previous month.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.