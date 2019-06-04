Never miss a story from David Song

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Song

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Trading the News: Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision may shake up the near-term outlook for AUDUSD as the central bank is widely expected to cut the official cash rate (OCR) to a fresh record-low of 1.25%.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

The RBA looks poised to further insulate the economy as the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, Australia’s largest trading partner, dampens the outlook for global growth, and the central bank may implement lower interest rates throughout the remainder of the year as official insist that “without an easing in monetary policy over the next six months, growth and inflation outcomes would be expected to be less favourable than the central scenario.

In turn, a 25bp rate-cut paired with a batch of dovish rhetoric is likely to drag on AUDUSD as Governor Philip Lowe & Co. reestablish the rate easing cycle and push monetary policy into uncharted territory.

However, the RBA may stick to the sidelines as recent updates to Australia’s Employment report suggest discourage workers are returning to the labor force, and more of the same from Governor Lowe & Co. may trigger a bullish reaction in AUDUSD as the central bank remains in no rush to implement lower interest rates.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

Impact that the RBA interest rate decision had on AUD/USD during the last meeting

Period

Data Released

Estimate

Actual

Pips Change

(1 Hour post event )

Pips Change

(End of Day post event)

MAY

2019

05/07/2019 04:30:00 GMT

1.25%

1.50%

+35

+13

May 2019 Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of audusd 5-minute chart

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the official cash rate (OCR) at 1.50% in May despite speculation for a 25bp rate-cut, and it seems as though the central bank will retain the current policy for the foreseeable future as officials pledge to pay “close attention to developments in the labour market at its upcoming meetings.

However, the RBA appears to be change its tune as “the inflation data for the March quarter were noticeably lower than expected,” and it may be just a matter of time before the central bank reestablishes its rate easing cycle as “a further improvement in the labour market was likely to be needed for inflation to be consistent with the target.”

The Australian dollar gained ground as the RBA stuck to the sidelines, with AUD/USD climbing above the 0.7000 handle to close the day at 0.7012. Learn more with the DailyFX Advanced Guide for Trading the News.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of audusd daily chart
  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.7127), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in April.
  • In turn, AUD/USD remains at risk of giving back the rebound from the 2019-low (0.6745) as the wedge/triangle formation in both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) unravels.
  • However, the failed attempts to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6880 (23.6% retracement) raises the risk for a larger rebound especially as the RSI bounces back from oversold territory.
  • The move back above the 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) region brings the 0.7020 (50% retracement) pivot on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7080 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7110 (78.6% retracement).
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6880 (23.6% retracement) region to bring the downside targets back on the radar, with the next hurdle coming in around 0.6730 (100% expansion).

Additional Trading Resources

New to the currency market? Want a better understanding of the different approaches for trading? Start by downloading and reviewing the DailyFX Beginners Guide.

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.