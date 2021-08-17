British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bXtnifTnQm
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I don't see any legitimate use for Bitcoin $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.14% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KtaRAnw4NR
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Assumption is that the Fed will not raise interest rates for a few years - The end of this year or the beginning of 2022 are both possibilities for starting the taper
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Tapering is a matter of "when" not "if" - The timing of the taper will be determined by the improvement of the labor market
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am not concerned about gov't borrowing at low interest rates to support long-term investments - I am not worried about any movements in stock prices
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed would raise rates to fight inflation if needed - The Delta variant presents a major risk to Fed's outlook
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.92%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/q7wXBULvb9
  • support test couldn't flip $ES to green on the day, but lead to a bounce into the end of the session $SPX $SPY https://t.co/fiFHZpfhKc https://t.co/rJ98ORfvkm
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I believe that these high inflation readings will be transitory - Those who want to work will return to the labor market in the base-case scenario
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

British Pound Outlook:

  • Sterling continues to post gains against the battered commodity currencies as delta variant concerns hamper growth assets.
  • GBP/AUD is nearing its yearly high as is GBP/NZD, but GBP/CAD rates are contained with an evolving triangle.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the British Pound has a mixed trading bias.

Commodity Currency GBP-crosses Running Higher

The British Pound isn’t having a great month of August. Down against all but two of the major currencies, the past few days have brought a small change in fortune as delta variant concerns hamper growth assets. The trio of commodity currencies have been sluggish the past few days, thanks in part to receding rate hike odds among the BOC, RBA, and RBNZ.

GBP/AUD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2020 to August 2021) (CHART 1)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

GBP/AUD rates are quickly approaching their yearly high (set last month) as the triangle that’s formed in August has yielded a bullish breakout. Momentum is firming, with the pair above its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is turning higher towards a bullish crossover while above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have similarly turned higher above their median line. The base of the triangle coincides with the yearly high, suggesting that a return to and above 1.8972 is in scope very soon.

GBP/CAD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2020 to August 2021) (CHART 2)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

GBP/CAD rates experienced a bullish breakout from the symmetrical triangle carved out against the December 2020 and May 2021 swing lows and the February and April 2021 swing highs, once again finding themselves consolidating in a symmetrical triangle. The triangle has been constricting between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the 2020 high/low range. Declining daily MACD (while above its signal line) and rising daily Slow Stochastics offer conflicting signals, indicating that more consolidation may be ahead for the foreseeable future.

GBP/NZD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2020 to August 2021) (CHART 3)

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

GBP/NZD has been rangebound for the better part of the past three months, but has spent that time holding above triangle resistance. Continuing its elevation above the ascending trendline from the October 2008 and August 2015 lows, GBP/NZD rates retain a bullish bias ahead of the August RBNZ meeting. While GBP/NZD remains above its daily EMA envelope, the moving averages are not yet in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is turning higher through its signal line, however, while daily Slow Stochastics have rebounded from oversold territory. Another run up to and above 2.0000 isn’t out of the question in the near-term.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
2021-08-13 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/NZD