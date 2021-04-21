Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook - Rally Aided by Positive Moving Average Crossover
2021-04-21 12:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Canadian Dollar strengthens sharply as BoC reduces weekly asset purchases to C$3-billion from C$4-billion

Real Time News
  • - Forward guidance is a commitment not to raise rates - There is still a long way to go until full recovery
  • - BoC is accelerating work on digital currency - Decision on digital currency would be the government's
  • With the BOC's update today, I'd shift the group to being the most hawkish relative to the other major central banks. Still the setting for all of the majors is very dovish though. All relative. https://t.co/3MQX5ILGzA
  • - BoC could slow QE further if projections pan out - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  • FT: EU and India plan global infrastructure deal. $EUR $INR
  • BoC Gov. Macklem: - Third wave of Covid has introduced new uncertainty - Households and businesses have remained resilient - The BoC is more confident in the underlying strength of the economy #BOC $CAD
  • Greece to ease main lockdown measures in early May. $EUR
  • So much for $USDCAD's tentative break from its 13-month descending trend channel...again. Biggest daily drop since June 1st after the BOC takes a first step towards taper https://t.co/LPDmBlhFdL
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 1.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ukmeM95hVA
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.97% FTSE 100: 0.76% Wall Street: 0.55% Germany 30: 0.46% US 500: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/907pBEoeH0
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Euro Outlook:

  • With EUR/USD rising again, several of the EUR-crosses have seen price action turn higher over the course of the week.
  • EUR/CHF rates may be suggesting a better environment for risk appetite, while EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK rates’ price action still suggests deeper setbacks are possible.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, EUR/CHF has a mixed bias in the near-term.

EUR-crosses Give Greenlight to Risk

FX markets have quieted down in recent weeks, thanks largely due to the fact that stability in global bond yields has deprived interest rate-sensitive assets a catalyst for volatility. But lower volatility environments tend to translate into more risk seeking behavior by market participants, and with EUR/USD rising again, several of the EUR-crosses have seen price action turn higher over the course of the week. EUR/CHF rates may be suggesting a better environment for risk appetite, while EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK rates’ price action still suggests deeper setbacks are possible.

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/NOK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to April 2021) (CHART 1)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Through April, EUR/NOK rates have not made much progress, remaining within the descending parallel channel that’s developed in 2021; momentum is listless. But trading is a function of price and time, and the passage of time has now seen the pair return to the descending trendline from the March 2020 and February 2021 highs, leaving open the potential for a short-term reversal. Nevertheless, even if there is a break higher, EUR/NOK rates are still below the rising trendline from the January 2013 and July 2019 lows, evidence that, on a longer-term basis, we remain in bearish breakout territory. Per the prior update, it still holds that “a more decisive break below the yearly low established at 10.0032 would be the necessary trigger before a bearish directional move is likely to succeed.”

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/SEK RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to April 2021) (CHART 2)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

Although EUR/SEK rates started the month by trading through range resistance dating back to late-December 2020, it appears that a broader range has been carved out dating back to mid-November 2020, where a daily bearish key reversal high has remained untested. The decline in EUR/SEK rates prior to achieving 10.2169, marked by a daily bearish piercing candle, actually saw the pair produce a ‘lower low’ in April relative to March.

The context of the sideways consolidation since mid-November suggests that it may be a multi-month bear flag in the making, given that EUR/SEK rates have been in a steady holding pattern below the rising trendline from the January 2013/July 2019 lows. It may be the case that, for the past few months, EUR/SEK rates have been simply digesting crowded positioning that built up after the immediate onset of the pandemic. A deeper setback may soon emerge.

EUR/CHF RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (April 2020 to April 2021) (CHART 3)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

In the prior update for EUR/CHF rates it was noted that the passage of time “yielded the clarity of a symmetrical triangle having formed in recent weeks around the aforementioned Fibonacci retracements. While more patience is required, in context of the preceding move, traders may want to keep an eye on potential bullish resolution in EUR/CHF rates.” More patience is required as the symmetrical triangle has morphed to take on a more encompassing formation; it retains the context of a bullish continuation effort nevertheless.

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/CHF Rate Forecast (April 21, 2021) (Chart 4)

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Rates Outlook

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 58.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.42 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 11.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.83% higher than yesterday and 5.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/CHF trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Sinks Despite Mostly Upbeat Earnings, Asia-Pacific Turns Eye to AU Retail Sales
2021-04-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
2021-04-20 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Gains on Greenback Drop, Inflation Data Looms
2021-04-19 23:00:00
