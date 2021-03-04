Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese Gov't recommends 2-week extension of Tokyo virus emergency - BBG $JPY
  • While the rise in yields is weighing on risk trends, carry trade didn't seem to take the hit. In fact, the charge in US yields seems to have far outweighed the de-risking from $USDJPY's perspective: https://t.co/KpOpgopOep
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.81% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.90% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8Tvotykz9y
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: -0.69% Silver: -2.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/faJTbi16VK
  • AUD/USD now off daily lows, remains much weaker as a result of broad US Dollar strength $AUDUSD https://t.co/OkdKWbepAR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.13%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XXOjh5LmaB
  • Silver price action stalls between Moving Averages. Platinum prices currently confined by Fibonacci Support. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/Nbl8FDmfps https://t.co/VyuZzP8w2q
  • US Markets at the Close $NDX 12464.0 -1.73% $SPX 3768.49 -1.34% $DJI 30924.14 -1.11%
  • USD/JPY stronger during trade, now pushing towards 108 level $USDJPY https://t.co/GemouFGvHF
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.52% FTSE 100: -0.53% France 40: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jsQ36v1JJy
Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Euro Outlook:

  • The Euro has been weaker than one might expect against the trio of major commodity currencies as a risk-off mood has gripped global financial markets.
  • More significant breakdowns in pairs like EUR/AUD and EUR/CAD appear to be starting (or may soon), while EUR/NZD rates have not broken their pandemic downtrend yet, suggesting bears remain in control.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Euro has a mixed if not bearish trading bias.

Commodity Currency EUR-crosses Look Pessimistic

Global bond yields are soaring and global equity markets are tanking. The US Dollar is in vogue as the world’s reserve currency, backed by higher US Treasury yields. Such conditions speak to a risk-off mood gripping global markets.

And yet, the Euro has been surprisingly weaker than one might think against the trio of major commodity currency crosses. More significant breakdowns in pairs like EUR/AUD and EUR/CAD appear to be starting (or may soon), while EUR/NZD rates have not broken their pandemic downtrend yet, suggesting bears remain in control. In a more risk-seeking environment, these pairs appear poised to continue along their trends since March 2020.

EUR/AUD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (March 2012 to March 2021) (CHART 1)

Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

In late-2020, EUR/AUD rates broke support in the rising parallel channel measured from the 2015 and 2020 highs against the 2017 low, setting up a return to the longer-standing ascending trendline from the 2012 and 2017 lows. The pair has since bounced from the latter nine-year long trendline, warding off a more significant bearish breakdown for now.

But the pandemic downtrend remains in place, and the fact that EUR/USD itself has lost its pandemic uptrend while a pair like EUR/AUD continues to press lower suggests that a more significant sea change among the EUR-crosses is taking place. A break through the May 2017 high at 1.5227, which served as support in December 2017, January, June, and December 2018, would also mark a break of the ascending trendline from the 2012 and 2017 lows. Bears should be on alert for a more significant breakdown opportunity.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/CAD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (October 2008 to March 2021) (CHART 2)

Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

A look at the EUR/CAD weekly timeframe suggests that bears are gaining control of the narrative. Multiple rejections in 2020 at the trendline dating back to the theoretical 1994 (pre-inception), 2008, and 2020 highs warned of a potential pullback, and the mid-year 2020 break of the pandemic uptrend was another warning sign that momentum was downshifting.

With global energy markets proving extremely bullish in recent weeks, the Canadian Dollar has weathered the risk-off asset reallocation shuffle sparked by higher global bond yields (mainly, US Treasuries). Weekly MACD is now in oversold territory, while weekly MACD has dropped below its signal line just this week. More selling may be on the way soon, with EUR/CAD aiming for the rising trendline from the 2012 and 2020 lows near 1.4600.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/NZD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2016 to March 2021) (CHART 3)

Euro Forecast: EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD Rates Outlook

In March 2020, EUR/NZD was rejected at the ascending trendline from the November 2011 and March 2016 highs. Since that false bullish breakout attempt, as if often the case, price action has reversed within the preceding consolidation towards the other side. In this case, a false bullish breakout portends a move towards the consolidation’s support, which takes the form of the ascending trendline from the April 2015 and March 2017 lows; this trendline has not yet been reached. Concurrently, the downtrend from the March and November 2020 highs remains; the pandemic downtrend is strong.

The recent bounce in price action came at a familiar zone, the area between 1.6236 and 1.6329, which served as resistance back in June and August 2017, but has been support in September 2018, December 2018, and March 2019 previously. Even as EUR/NZD rates have jumped in recent days, the pair has only just seen daily Slow Stochastics move above their median line, while daily MACD remains below its signal line. Weak hands are being cleared out before a continuation effort lower anew.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD at Key Levels as Trade Data Looms
2021-03-04 00:00:00
USD/CAD May Move Lower on USD Weakness Despite Crude Oil Breakdown
USD/CAD May Move Lower on USD Weakness Despite Crude Oil Breakdown
2021-03-03 00:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/AUD
EUR/CAD
EUR/NZD