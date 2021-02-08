News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Descending Channel, RSI Retains Bearish Trend
2021-02-08 15:00:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open
2021-02-08 14:40:00
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shackled by the US Dollar, EUR/GBP Hitting Fresh Lows
2021-02-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY
2021-02-08 03:00:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD has strengthened today, rising above 0.7700 to hit a fresh high for the month of February. After rising to two year highs in early January, the pair had traded lower into February. $AUD $USD https://t.co/XbgZUW7sMu
  • When will 1 Bitcoin buy 1 Lambo? #btc #bitcoin #Lamborghini
  • The yield on the 10-year US Treasury hit its highest level (1.196%) in a year earlier in the European session, pushing the US dollar basket higher. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/5LFn7AwgEM https://t.co/OIuRrrSS2K
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.00% Oil - US Crude: 1.61% Gold: 1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HTt8Bs0IeG
  • With another bullish gap, $SPX is starting off this week with its sixth consecutive gain. We had two 7-day runs through Aug 28 and Aug 10. Before these instances, we haven't had anything over 5 days since Apr 8, 2019 https://t.co/NeS8SEyxOX
  • Is there a Catcoin meme crypto along the same lines as Dogecoin? And if so, does it follow DOGE like the Gold-Silver relationship? George Clinton's Atomic Dog has been playing on repeat in my head this morning
  • #Gold has strengthened today, trading back above $1,830 for the first time since early last Thursday. While the precious metal has rebounded from the early February lows below $1,800, it is still trading at the lower end of its January range. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/1L1S2eziUn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 76.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nK8TkB1nqF
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.85% Oil - US Crude: 1.37% Gold: 0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eOSouvoKmq
  • People's Bank of China: - Monetary policy to remain flexible and precise - Stability is a priority, won't make policy "sharp turns" - Will balance economic recovery and risk prevention - Will enhance flexibility of the yuan exchange rate #PBOC $CNH $CNY
Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open

Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil , GBP, S&P 500 Analysis & News

  • Crude Oil Extending Gains
  • Risk Sentiment Firmer
  • GBP Hitting Key Levels

QUICK TAKE: Crude Oil Prices Crack $60, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher

Equities: A strong lead from Asia and Europe sees US futures comfortably in the green. The US Senate voted (51 vs 50) to pass budget measures to adopt the fast-track Biden stimulus plan, starting the reconciliation process. US Treasury Secretary Yellen further stoked the reflationary theme by arguing that the benefits of Biden’s stimulus plan to the economy outweighed the inflation risks. Elsewhere, an area I don’t focus on a great deal, but is worth mentioning, is Tesla announcing that they invested $1.5bln in Bitcoin in January and may start to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment soon, which in turn saw Bitcoin hit a fresh record high at 44,600. (Full report).

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Basic Material (1.7%), Industrials (1.2%), Energy (1.0%)

Laggards: Utilities (flat), Consumer Staples (0.3%), Consumer Discretionary (0.6%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (2.1%), DJIA (2%), Nasdaq 100 (1.7%)

Intra-day FX Performance

Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open

FX: Little to say about FX markets, which have gotten off to a rather slow start. GBP is on the back burners slightly with GBP/USD pulling back from the 1.3740-60 resistance area, while GBP/JPY rejected the 2020 peak at 144.95 (GBP levels to watch). The USD has managed to hold onto the 91.00 handle as short-squeeze risks remain. Reminder, that this had been evident in the latest COT report.

Commodities: Oil prices haves remained on the front foot with Brent crude futures hitting $60/bbl. Of note, over the weekend, US President Biden stated that the US will not lift sanctions to bring Iran to talks.

Looking ahead: DailyFX Calendar

Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook
2021-02-05 06:07:00
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Lowe Speech, AUD/JPY at Technical Juncture
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Lowe Speech, AUD/JPY at Technical Juncture
2021-02-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data - Rebound or Breakdown?
2021-02-04 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude