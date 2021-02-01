USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Consolidating with GDP, Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-01 07:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-01 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Remains Bearish
2021-02-01 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ODrtzGQj1h
  • $Gold re-testing resistance zone 1859-1873. might give way eventually https://t.co/GIvvThqQgS https://t.co/qgvFMcKFQE
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.28% France 40: 0.98% US 500: 0.94% FTSE 100: 0.85% Wall Street: 0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/fFrwjwD6ue
  • I am so far from cool. Had to have 'diamond hands' explained to me after I couldn't find a definition on Google
  • #Gold has moved higher today, currently trading near the upper end of its three week range as it climbs above $1,860. #XAU $GLD https://t.co/KpgVJdKrOr
  • Biggest surge in the silver-gold ratio since October 2008. Typically, it is a risk move that amplifies the more expensive metal while silver gets drug around
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 9.30% Oil - US Crude: 1.08% Gold: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BgNMcd9Dyc
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (DEC) Actual: 1% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Lots of chatter about retail traders and the silver market, but the fundamental case is strong. Low interest rates, growing deficits/debts...the environment is like 2009-2011, before ‘austerity’ (which itself was a flawed policy, based on an error on a spreadsheet, mind you).
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (DEC) Actual: 1 Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Silver, SLV, EUR/USD, USD Analysis & News

  • US Dollar Firms in Data Heavy Week
  • Silver Spikes to $30 on Retail Trading Frenzy
  • Euro Lags

QUICK TAKE: US Dollar Firms, Silver Soars After Becoming Next Retail Target

Equities: Markets have staged a modest recovery from Friday’s weak close. Softer than expected Chinese Manufacturing PMI data did little to dent broader sentiment, with the exception of Chinese markets which underperformed overnight. That said, the positive spillover from the APAC region has seen European markets track higher with US futures

Chinese Manufacturing PMI (Jan) 51.3 vs Expected 51.6

  • Non-Manufacturing PMI 52.4 vs Expected 55.0
  • Caixin Manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs Expected 52.7

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers: Technology (2.4%), Basic Materials (2%), Consumer Discretionary (1.5%)

Laggards: Energy (-0.4%), Utilities (0.5%), Industrials (1.1%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (0.9%), DJIA (0.7%), Nasdaq 100 (1%)

Intra-day FX Performance

USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

USD: The USD has begun the new month on the front foot, although, remains well within its recent range with the 91.00 handle continuing to cap upside. The Euro slide shows little signs of abating with EUR/USD breaking below 1.21. German retail sales saw a sizeable 9.6% contraction for December, significantly below expectations. Elsewhere, the Japanese Yen has remained on the backfoot with USD/JPY at two-month highs to test 105.00, last week’s breach above the descending trendline stemming from March reinforces the bullish view in the short-run. Although, I will be paying close attention to topside resistance at 105.00 and 105.40 as to whether the momentum will persist.

Chart to Watch: Can the Bulls Persist with USD/JPY

USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Commodities: Silver has become the next target in this current retail frenzy, which saw the precious metal soar 11% to hit $30/oz. Although, as it stands, this appears to have had a muted impact on similar assets such as gold, which is up by a modest 1%. In turn, the gold/silver ratio resides at a near 7-year low.

Silver Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

USD Firms, Silver Price Spikes on Reddit Short Squeeze Frenzy, Euro Slips - US Market Open

Source: Refinitv

Looking ahead: While silver is grabbing the media attention. There is a plethora of tier one data points this week, with ISM Manufacturing PMI due as well as the RBA decision tonight.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Fall as Market Rout Resumes, Boosting US Dollar
Gold Prices May Fall as Market Rout Resumes, Boosting US Dollar
2021-01-29 06:08:00
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
2021-01-29 00:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Waver to FOMC-Induced Greenback Rally
NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Waver to FOMC-Induced Greenback Rally
2021-01-28 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish