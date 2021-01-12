News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
GBP/USD Boosted as BoE's Bailey Downplays Negative Rates - US Market Open
2021-01-12 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
Real Time News
  • Subsequent inside days for $SPX at the moment. To me, that reads as technical build up looking for a spark to get people moving https://t.co/01dRwRI0fM
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.79% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nO5pltbcx1
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.10% US 500: 0.09% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mAO8dL5X8m
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • $GBPUSD put on a second show of strength this morning, rising above 1.3620. $GBP $USD https://t.co/Y503eJj6c1
  • RT @DeItaone: *YELLEN CONFIRMATION HEARING IS PLANNED FOR JAN. 19
  • The CAC 40 has opened slightly higher today as global stocks bounce back from a sell-off rally seen on Monday as headlines about the health crisis took center stage. Get your stock market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/uIJIUPTe1L https://t.co/gZavMUXeX9
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.60% Oil - US Crude: 1.16% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RlDX5w1UlH
  • Fed's Bostic says we may a rebalance in prices that is stronger than expected $USD
GBP/USD Boosted as BoE's Bailey Downplays Negative Rates - US Market Open

2021-01-12 14:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, GBP/USD, Oil Analysis & News

  • GBP Boosted as BoE’s Bailey Downplays Negative Rates
  • US 10 Year Yields Breaks Higher
  • Oil Prices Hit Fresh Multi-Month Highs

QUICK TAKE: GBP Boosted as BoE’s Bailey Downplays Negative Rates

European indices attempted to make a comeback from Monday’s sell-off, however, the move has retraced as we head towards the Wall Street open. Reports out of Germany (Bild) had stated that the country could consider 10 more weeks of lockdown to the end of March, compared to the current end of January.

That said, US futures are showing marginal gains despite the continued surge in US yields with 10s now at 1.17%. On a sector-specific note, energy names are the outperformer as oil prices hit multi-month highs. Of note, Goldman Sachs recently upped their Brent crude oil forecast to $65 after Saudi Arabia’s surprise decision to cut oil production by 1mbpd throughout February and March. Going forward, all eyes will be on a plethora of Fed speakers, particularly Brainard and Governor Powell (14th) in response to the recent surge in bond yields.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector BreakdownOutperformers: Energy (+0.9%), IT (+0.5%), Industrials (+0.2%)Laggards:Real Estate (-1.4%), Utilities (-1.3%), Consumer Staples (-0.8%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (+0.3%), DJIA (+0.3%), Nasdaq 100 (+0.01%)

FX

FX: The GBP is trading well this morning despite the worsening COVID outlook. The main factor behind this morning’s gains had been BoE Bailey’s push back against negative rates, with the Governor stating that it is a “controversial” issue, which was enough to see a slight pullback in money market pricing of a BoE rate cut. In turn, as GBP/USD tests 1.36, near-term resistance sits at 1.3620-25.

Elsewhere, the USD is consolidating around recent highs in what has been a rather subdued session for the greenback. Fedspeak is in focus for the USD, with particular attention likely placed on commentary from Brainard regarding tapering of QE purchases. That said, with the USD remaining in recovery mode, the key pair to watch will be USD/JPY, which faces several topside levels from 104.50 to 104.80.

Commodities: Across the commodity complex, Brent and WTI crude futures trade at multi-month highs. It is worth noting that in the weekly oil report I mentioned that commodity index rebalancing could provide a tailwind for oil prices in the short run.

DailyFX Economic Calendar Events

Source: DailyFX

