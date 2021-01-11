News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
2021-01-11 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open
2021-01-11 12:40:00
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
2021-01-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open

2021-01-11 12:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, USD/JPY, Gold Analysis & News

  • Equities Pullback From Recent Highs
  • USD Correction Persists
  • Gold Upside Capped by Rising Yields

QUICK TAKE: US Dollar Correction Persists, Equities Softer

Equities: A slightly softer start to the week as equity markets pullback from recent highs. The weaker tone seen in Asia has extended into Europe bourses as virus concerns continue to weigh, particularly with Japan finding a new COVID variant that differs from the UK and South African strains.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector BreakdownOutperformers: Real Estate (+0.7%), Healthcare (+0.5%), Communication Services (+0.4%)Laggards:Energy (-1.5%), Materials (-1.2%), Utilities (-0.9%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (-0.4%), DJIA (-0.5%), Nasdaq 100 (+0.01%)

FX

US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open

FX: The US Dollar remains in a correction phase amid the recent push higher in US rates, alongside rate-differentials moving in favour of the greenback, while an unwind of crowded short-positioning could see the move higher in the greenback extend further. However, the outlook remains for a broadly softer USD throughout the year. That said, the Pound is on the backfoot as the UK government look to toughen the already strict national lockdown. Meanwhile, USD/JPY has continued to track US yields higher, although as cross-JPY dips, gains in the pair may be capped at 104.50.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Analyst pick:US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields

Commodities: As the USD and US Yields pick-up, the short-term upside in gold is likely to be challenging. The precious metal bounced off support from 1820 overnight, however, gains have been limited to 1850 thus far. Elsewhere, oil prices have taken a breather following last week’s impressive rally.

Looking ahead: A plethora of Fed officials speaking this week with Bostic and Kaplan kicking off proceedings. Although with the recent hawkish commentary from Bostic over potentially recalibrating bond purchases, eyes will be on the more dovish members, including Fed’s Brainard. Elsewhere, BoE’s Tenreyro is due to speak at 1400GMT with the topic on negative rates, thus it is worth keeping in mind that Tenreyro has been more among the supporters of negative rates.

DailyFX Economic Calendar Events

US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Up as Wage Inflation, Biden Stimulus Pledge Drive Fed Outlook
2021-01-11 00:07:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Strong Greenback Halts AUD/USD Rally
2021-01-08 00:00:00
Crude Oil Gains, Gold Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Despite Capitol Hill Unrest
2021-01-07 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed