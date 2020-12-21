Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-21 21:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2020-12-21 19:57:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GOP Representative Reed says Problem Solvers Caucus to seek more stimulus - BBG $USD
  • RT @KyleR_IG: It was a helluva night for the Pound. The $GBP/USD traded in a ~2.3% range, with the pair bouncing off the bottom of its tren…
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.53% Gold: -0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ObQShL8vIU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3suQYABIQ7
  • A new strain of Covid-19 detected in the UK has forced many countries to stop flights to and from the country, meaning airlines are taking a big hit this morning. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/25q4j74OLw https://t.co/d355hsAYgr
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.95% France 40: 0.88% FTSE 100: 0.17% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/waR4QeubVu
  • The Australian Dollar breakout has extended into the first major resistance target since breaching the yearly range highs and the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead.Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/MmfbdU1fON https://t.co/8na0ABZE8f
  • So much for that robust Dollar breakout. $DXY cleared its trendline resistance only to not put in with its biggest 'upper wick' since June 24, 2016 (Brexit day). Seems a cut down on its safe haven status offset relative stimulus enthusiasm https://t.co/Fcp59spy3o
  • After a rush of USD-strength to start the week, sellers have returned. Is this week’s start with USD strength but a blip? Or a sign of trends to come? Get your $USD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/I14rH0jUra https://t.co/N5EHucQxZa
  • Symmetrical triangle in $PLTR? https://t.co/DLPTTT59PA
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates

Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates

2020-12-21 19:57:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

Brexit Deal Overview:

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have conceded demands on fisheries in order to help get a Brexit deal across the finish line.
  • GBP/JPY and GBP/USD have reversed their daily losses – which exceeded -1% at times – and are now positive on the day.
  • Retail trader positioning suggests a bearish bias to GBP rates.

Avoiding a ‘No Deal, Hard Brexit’

The British Pound is rallying as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have conceded demands on fisheries in order to help get a Brexit deal across the finish line. The previous demand that the UK retain some 60% of international fishing waters has been dropped to 33%, contingent upon the EU making concessions elsewhere; the EU’s position regarding fisheries has been steadfast at 25%.

Avoiding a ‘no deal, hard Brexit’ is a top priority for the UK, particularly as a new mutation of COVID-19 has sparked swift lockdowns in London and by foreign neighbors. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD have reversed their daily losses – which exceeded -1% at times – and are now positive on the day.

Read more: Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2019 TO DECEMBER 2020) (CHART 1)

gbp/jpy rate, gbp/jpy technical analysis, gbp/jpy chart, gbp/jpy rate forecast, gbp/jpy rate chart, gbp to jpy, gbp rate, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

A lot of volatility has yielded little by way of direction in GBP/JPY through December. To this end, the forecast from early-December holds: “GBP/JPY rates have traded sideways through the second half of November, but the consolidation appears to be occurring within the context of a symmetrical triangle dating back to the March coronavirus pandemic low. Resistance has been found around 140.01, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/low range. A bullish piercing candle on the daily chart on Monday, November 30 suggests that topside pressure remains. Similar to GBP/USD rates, traders should be on alert for bullish breakout potential in GBP/JPY rates. “

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/JPY Rate Forecast (December 21, 2020) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gbp/jpy, gbp/jpy rate chart, gbp/jpy rate forecast, gbp/jpy rate technical analysis, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 36.53% higher than yesterday and 20.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.29% lower than yesterday and 18.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (DECEMBER 2019 TO DECEMBER 2020) (CHART 1)

gbp/usd rate forecast, gbp/usd technical analysis, gbp/usd rate chart, gbp/usd chart, gbp/usd rate, gbp to usd, gbp rate, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

GBP/USD rates have jumped from the rising trendline from the March and November lows, experiencing a high degree of volatility in recent weeks with the fate of a Brexit deal on the line. Although fresh yearly highs were achieved last week, resistance remained in the form descending trendline from the November 2007 and July 2014 highs – that is, until today, with the large bullish hammer candle forming on the daily chart. It’s been previously noted that “breaching 1.3539 and sustaining a breakout move higher would indicate a long-term bottom has formed in GBP/USD rates.” With a Brexit deal in sight, a bullish breakout may soon gather pace in GBP/USD rates.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: GBP/USD Rate Forecast (December 21, 2020) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gbp/usd, gbp/usd rate chart, gbp/usd rate forecast, gbp/usd technical analysis, brexit latest, brexit talks, brexit

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 46.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 24.80% higher than yesterday and 34.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.46% lower than yesterday and 23.83% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices Push AUD/USD Higher
Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices Push AUD/USD Higher
2020-12-18 00:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish