Swiss Franc Attracts Speculators as Brexit Concerns Hamper GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Holds in Overbought Zone Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-12-08 15:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
GBPUSD Volatility Surges with Pound, Dollar Outlook Keeping Elevated Activity
2020-12-08 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How much longer does everyone think $USD will continue to face selling pressure?
  • Reuters: EU Commission says that Brexit talks could continue into 2021 if no deal is in place by Jan 1st $GBP $EUR
  • RT @vonderleyen: I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tomorrow evening. We will continue our discussion on the Par…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.74%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BCJiTtYl5Y
  • Brazil-tracking ETF $EWZ up +30% since breaking out of a multi-week downtrend. Now it's coming up against March resistance. Do you think we'll get a break higher or bearish correction? https://t.co/xjCXi9WSC4
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.53% Gold: 0.51% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DCF8dP1CSr
  • Bitcoin recovered some ground from its fall earlier today but remains more than 1% down from the day's highs $BTC https://t.co/uwXJtv6G1T
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fRTb1qVAKO
  • Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/yLAPBi2dSC
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.31% US 500: 0.14% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YDuPEH51ND
Swiss Franc Attracts Speculators as Brexit Concerns Hamper GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF Rates

Swiss Franc Attracts Speculators as Brexit Concerns Hamper GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF Rates

2020-12-08 17:26:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:
Advertisement

Swiss Franc Forecast Overview:

  • The Swiss Franc has attracted capital flows during the Brexit saga whenever it appears more likely that a ‘no deal, hard Brexit’ will take place.
  • GBP/CHF rates are holding at trendline support dating back to the yearly low, while EUR/CHF rates are still contending with the symmetrical triangle consolidation.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Swissie has a bullish bias against the Euro and a neutral bias against the US Dollar in the short-term.

Franc is Europe’s Safe Haven

The Swiss Franc has been a prime beneficiary of early-month trading in December, with the safe haven surging ahead of its European counterparts in recent days. Of course, there’s an elephant in the room: Brexit. And given the recent news flow coming out of Brussels, it appears that a deal is coming down to the wire (even if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicks the can and moves the goalposts, again).

The Swiss Franc has attracted capital flows during the Brexit saga whenever it appears more likely that a ‘no deal, hard Brexit’ will take place. Sparked by the short-term change in news flow around Brexit, GBP/CHF rates are holding at trendline support dating back to the yearly low, while EUR/CHF rates are still contending with the symmetrical triangle consolidation.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 1)

gbp/chf rate forecast, gbp/chf technical analysis, gbp/chf rate chart, gbp/chf chart, gbp/chf rate, gbp to chf

GBP/CHF rates have been the epicenter for concern around Brexit, with the pair shedding around -3% from its late-November highs through today. Support has been found at the start of this week twice at the rising trendline from the March, September, and October lows, suggesting that traders are unwilling to throw in the towel on a potential bullish move higher.

But it can’t be denied that bearish momentum has accelerated in the near-term, with GBP/CHF rates trading below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics are holding at the precipice of oversold territory, while daily MACD is quickly declining and has just started to move below its signal line.

Regardless of trading personality or style, the current setup doesn’t appear appealing when viewed in context of the sideways channel that has formed dating back to June: GBP/CHF rates are in the middle of a range, neither near support nor resistance within the consolidation. Accordingly, it’s too soon to suggest that GBP/CHF rates may not swing back higher, particularly if news breaks that a Brexit deal comes together – really anything above ‘no deal,’ that’s how low the bar is right now.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (December 2019 to December 2020) (CHART 2)

eur/chf rate forecast, eur/chf technical analysis, eur/chf rate chart, eur/chf chart, eur/chf rate, eur to chf

In our last update, EUR/CHF rates began to advance out of a symmetrical triangle in place since mid-May, following the break of the downtrend from the 2018 and 2019 highs. But EUR/CHF’s test of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 high/2020 low range at 1.0857, and moreover, the area between 1.0857 and 1.0878 which produced several tops in recent months, ultimately saw the EUR/CHF bullish breakout attempt fail.

It was also noted that “gains through 1.0878 in the coming weeks would offer a strong sense of confidence that not only is the symmetrical triangle bullish breakout gaining pace, but that a longer-term bottoming effort has been commenced,” but such a development never occurred.

For now, weakness within the symmetrical triangle is back in play, suggesting that EUR/CHF rates could fall back towards 1.0700 over the coming weeks. Granted, news of a Brexit deal could spur a bullish reversal in EUR/CHF rates well before reaching 1.0700, given how low expectations are for any deal emerging at this juncture.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/CHF Rate Forecast (December 8, 2020) (Chart 3)

eur/chf rate forecast, eur/chf technical analysis, eur/chf rate chart, eur/chf chart, eur/chf rate, eur to chf, eur/chf igcs, igcs, eurchf igcs, eurchf positioning

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 56.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.27 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.01% higher than yesterday and 34.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.45% higher than yesterday and 11.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Read more: Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Lower on Sentiment, Technicals
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Lower on Sentiment, Technicals
2020-12-08 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead: December ECB Rate Decision & EUR/USD Rate Forecast
FX Week Ahead: December ECB Rate Decision & EUR/USD Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 22:13:00
Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-07 18:08:00
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
2020-12-07 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Mixed
GBP/CHF