EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Escalate Debate Even Further: Was That the Break?
2020-09-22 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
2020-09-22 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
Gold and Silver Vulnerable on Stagnating Stimulus Talks, USD Resurgence
2020-09-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
Real Time News
  • Senior Biden Adviser says US-China phase 1 trade deal has been a debacle, adds that Biden would use tariffs in aggressively enforcing US trade laws if elected
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2u8wGqACUR
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/88MAfkG7Nt
  • UK PM Johnson says virus restrictions likely to last 6-months $GBP
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/CjCiVL0C9q
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/0gQ60Dd1S5
  • Optimism $GBP https://t.co/UjSo3Dpthr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.44%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n7ePyLk3EB
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.13% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -1.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1fgVHj1F6Z
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open

UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open

2020-09-22 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP, AUD, USD Analysis & News

  • Turnaround Tuesday Thus Far After Prior Day’s Sell-Off
  • UK to Face Lockdown Restrictions for as Long as 6-months
  • GBP Volatility Persists

Equities: After yesterday’s risk aversion, it appears that a turnaround Tuesday is in order as European equities and US futures recover slightly, led by the tech space. Reminder, this is still the worst period for stocks historically and thus equity markets are not out of the woods yet.

S&P 500 Performance 2020 vs 1990-2019 Historical Average

UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open

Currencies

GBP: Another volatile session for the Pound, which printed fresh multi-month lows as the UK announced new restriction measures, which are likely to last 6-months. While GBP had recovered from its early morning weakness, after BoE Governor Bailey stated that last week’s statement regarding negative rates was no policy hint, downside risks remain for the Pound. Alongside this, the currency is likely to remain sensitive to Brexit related headlines.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -8% -5%
Weekly -24% 6% -11%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

AUD: Dovish commentary from RBA Deputy Governor Debelle saw money markets raise expectations that the RBA could lower rates further with as much as a 10bps rate cut in October fully priced in. That said, AUD/NZD will also be in focus with the RBNZ monetary policy decision scheduled for 0300BST, however, while little is expected, a dovish disappointed may push the cross lower. (Full preview).

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -6% -4%
Weekly -3% -9% -6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Commodities: Across the precious metals complex, both gold and silver remain on the backfoot amid the pick-up in the greenback. That said, while gold may typically be referred to as a safe-haven, in light of the stretched bullish positioning in the precious metal, it appears yesterday’s price action was largely a liquidation, even more so in silver which plunged as much as 10%.

Looking ahead: Fed Chair will be on the docket today with market participants hoping for some soothing words, while the RBNZ is scheduled during the Asia session.

UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

