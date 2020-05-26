US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open

LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299

it's time for the webinar, starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299 https://t.co/gLQFjotDmG

Senate Majority Leader McConnell says drop in revenue for States a concern, but national debt is also concerning- BBG

LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tkFbZhU9DE

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kashkari Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26

LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299

Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.5% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26

Gold remains subdued in a tight short-term trading range as market sentiment continues to swing between risk-on and risk-off. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/wH5QSwGSft https://t.co/igwTLzrjp5