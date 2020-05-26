US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • it's time for the webinar, starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299 https://t.co/gLQFjotDmG
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says drop in revenue for States a concern, but national debt is also concerning- BBG
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tkFbZhU9DE
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kashkari Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.5% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Gold remains subdued in a tight short-term trading range as market sentiment continues to swing between risk-on and risk-off. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/wH5QSwGSft https://t.co/igwTLzrjp5
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% Gold: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cp4uj2e6Jf
US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open

US Dollar Drops as S&P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open

2020-05-26 12:36:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD Analysis & News

Equities: US futures on the front-foot with market participants returning from their elongated break, which in turn sees the S&P 500 pierce the psychological 3000. As coronavirus infection rates fall, while economies re-open investor sentiment remains buoyant, particularly as hopes on a vaccine persists. Elsewhere, tensions between the US and China have been seemingly shrugged off temporarily after China avoided notable retaliatory measures following recent actions by the US.

Currencies: Risk on has been the theme of the session with the US Dollar coming under sizeable selling pressure and back down to the 99 handle. Alongside this, with month-end soon upon us, investment bank portfolio month-end rebalancing models signal modest USD selling.

The Euro saw a fresh bid on the back of the ECB’s contingency plans to continue purchasing German debt if the Bundesbank were forced to quit PSPP following the German Constitutional Courts at the beginning of the month.

With just a week until the final round of EU-UK trade talks before the transition period extension deadline (Jun 30th), reports this morning signal that the EU is looking to ease their demands on fisheries (one of the key hurdles), which in turn may break the current deadlock in talks.

Looking Ahead: Little of note on the economic schedule. Speakers in focus, Fed’s Kashkari, BoC’s Poloz and Wilkins.

US Dollar Drops as S&amp;P 500 Futures Break Key Barrier - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress by Nick Cawley, Strategist
  2. US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Analyst
  3. Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price- Ready to Edge Lower? by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
S&P 500 Struggling at Resistance, Volatility Risk Ahead Elevated
S&P 500 Struggling at Resistance, Volatility Risk Ahead Elevated
2020-05-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.