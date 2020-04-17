US Dollar Dips to Find Support, NZD/USD Surges - US Market Open

Canadian PM Trudeau says investment will be given for cleaning up orphan oil wells, will create thousands of jobs $USDCAD

Fed's Bullard: - Fed committed to current policy stance on rates for near future - Likely will see economy opening up in second half of year $DXY

Oil is extending its slide to a fourth month - peak to trough -73% - and now moving to lows not see since Nov 2001. The low for that month was 17.12 Here's a monthly chart https://t.co/r4C4BDomlH

RT @bpolitics: Pompeo urges U.S. allies to re-examine Huawei risks in light of China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4G…

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.93% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/czPaYdZHxk

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.66% Germany 30: 2.31% US 500: 1.49% Wall Street: 1.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E7JuTanaLN

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.196% 3-Year: 0.237% 5-Year: 0.331% 7-Year: 0.481% 10-Year: 0.598% 30-Year: 1.193% $TNX

RT @fxmacro: [RTRS] - BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS ECONOMIC TURMOIL WILL CAUSE BERKSHIRE TO SHUTTER SOME BUSINESSES - WSJ

I don't often put too much weight behind the Chinese index - Shanghai Composite - but worth noting it gapped higher and ended up on the week despite the data Friday. I don't put much stock in that 50% Fib (midpoint of range) https://t.co/dJ1X7yqzEA