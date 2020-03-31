US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open

Trump calls for 2 trillion worth of infrastructure in next virus stimulus package $DXY $SPX

RT @realDonaldTrump: With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructur…

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.77% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kqLBn85GQc

Here comes the month end - $GBP whack!!!

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Recovery Faces A Key Resistance Level More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/31/Bitcoin-Price-Outlook-BTCUSD-Recovery-Faces-A-Key-Resistance-Level-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/jLaqew85E2

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.12% Wall Street: 0.37% US 500: 0.35% France 40: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NZmmHQjCOg

Fed says revised control framework will be pushed back 6 months $DXY

Hope everyone is safe out there. The markets are still relatively tame today so that is at least reassuring for our financial well-being

$GBPUSD is continuing to ease back Tuesday in the wake of Fitch’s downgrade of the UK’s sovereign debt rating Friday but London’s #FTSE 100 index is firmer and EUR/GBP is steady. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/KAcGeZdvXS https://t.co/kFFRPtwYCI