US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open

2020-03-31 13:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Euro Price Analysis & News

  • US Dollar in Demand on Month and Quarter End Rebalancing
  • Fed Announces Further Liquidity Measures
  • Canadian Dollar Risks Tilted to the Downside

US Dollar: As we run up to month and quarter end, the US Dollar in on the front foot with portfolio rebalancing expected to provide support to the greenback. USD demand had been evident at the Tokyo overnight, which in turn saw a mini-flash crash in high beta currencies (AUD, NZD) overnight. However, keep in mind that markets can be somewhat illiquid during the Asian session. As such, focus will be on the London fix at 4pm for FX volatility.

Federal Reserve Announcement

  • The Federal Reserve have announced a temporary repo facility with foreign central bank, allowing them to receive USD liquidity through exchanging US treasuries. The reasoning behind the policy is to prevent foreign central banks aggressively offloading their treasuries and other USD-denominated assets.

EUR: On the back of a firmer US dollar, the Euro has broken below the 1.1000. The latest Eurozone inflation data also adds to the soft tone with both the headline and core readings falling below consensus. That said, the latest Fed announcement has seen the Euro bounce off worst levels.

CAD: We are starting to see a convergence between the relationship of CAD and oil prices with the 1-week correlation at -0.27 from -0.45. Therefore, with oil prices remaining downbeat we maintain a bearish bias on Canadian Dollar, particularly against a more defensive currency such as the Japanese Yen after the Japanese fiscal year end. (Correlation Matrix)

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Economic Calendar (31/03/20)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Rally Look Vulnerable by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50: Bear Market Rally Leaves Global Markets at Risk of Bull Trap” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Gold Price May Need to Digest, but Looks Broadly Bullish by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

