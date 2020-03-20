We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low
2020-03-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open
2020-03-20 13:35:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
2020-03-20 09:00:00
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BIS_org: The latest BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey showed trading in #FXMarkets reached $6.6 trillion per day in April 2019, and the…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 3.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 2.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 1.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CfePx7ApAd
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 5.23% Germany 30: 3.67% Wall Street: 1.18% US 500: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E04qlKI2OO
  • Senator McConnell says he would like virus stimulus bill passed on Monday $SPX $NDX $DXY
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/3clPFBh6r0 https://t.co/UR2lzQ6y50
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/WJsxHrQbO5
  • RT @DriehausCapital: SPX implied correlation reached 100%. Ummmm…. So you’re saying things got correlated? YS #DriehausAlts https://t.co/ZA…
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.38% Gold: 1.78% Oil - US Crude: -4.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/N6r6XjYJI7
  • RT @stevenmnuchin1: At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have…
  • Federal Reserve Coordinated Central Bank Action: - Frequency of 7-day maturity operations will move to daily from weekly - To being March 23rd and continue to end of April - Purpose to serve as liquidity backstop for easing strain in funding markets globally $DXY
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open

2020-03-20 13:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Canadian Dollar Analysis & News

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching

While equity markets appear to have stabilised with US equity futures looking to make back to back gains for the first time this month. We are cognizant of the fact that today is quadruple witching, therefore market participants will be bracing themselves for perhaps another frenzied session, given that today’s event comes after the fastest drop into bear market territory in history and record stretch of +/- 4% trading sessions in US equities. Keep in mind, that with open interest in US equities hovering at multi-year highs an unwind (or rolling off) leveraged positions can make for a volatile session, particularly to the upside.

Quadruple Witching (Futures and Options Expiries)

FTSE 100 March (1015GMT)

Euro Stoxx 50 (1100GMT)

DAX 30 (1200GMT)

E-Mini S&P 500 (1330GMT)

Nasdaq 100 (1330GMT)

Dow Jones (1330GMT)

CAC 40 (1500GMT)

US Treasuries Futures Expiry (1700GMT)

WTI Futures Expiry (1830GMT)

CAD: Equity markets have stabilised this morning, while the US Dollar has seen a modest pullback. However, we see this as a temporary pause in the dollar strength as opposed to a significant reversal. Volatility remains elevated and as long as this is the case, particularly in a recessionary environment then there will be fundamental demand for dollars. That said, the Canadian Dollar has also benefitted from a lift in oil prices after reports that Texas (Largest oil producing state in the US) could curtail oil production for the first time in decades. Although, with the spread of the coronavirus showing little signs of easing up, more and more countries will continue to go on lockdown, thus reduce demand for oil, as such, risks remain tilted to the downside for oil.Levels to Watch

Why is the US Dollar Surging?

Economic Calendar (20/03/20)

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Wary of Quadruple Witching Volatility - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. USD/MXN – US Dollar Skyward Move vs Mexican Peso Ends Where? by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open
Australian Dollar Whipsaws on Latest Stimulus, Eyes on Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-03-19 13:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.