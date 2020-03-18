We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar
2020-03-18 12:00:00
Euro Outlook Bleak as Eurozone Governments Shut Down Borders
2020-03-18 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
GBP/USD Collapses through Brexit Lows Eying Further Breakout Levels
2020-03-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Real Time News
  • $EUR https://t.co/a6ScdbRqiC
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13), Actual: 1954k Expected: 4406k Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • The EU is working on a plan that would make ECB crisis purchases possible - BBG
  • According to the Telegraph sources close to mayors office say they expect shutdown of London in coming days
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says virus vote will happen today - BBG
  • USD/MXN Takes Off to All Time High, Will US Dollar Stop its Rally vs Mexican Peso? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/forex_correlations/2020/03/18/USDMXN-Takes-Off-to-All-Time-High-Will-US-Dollar-Stop-its-Rally-vs-Mexican-Peso-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/6EUrDI4Zgg
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.20% Silver: -2.77% Oil - US Crude: -10.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HoJ2M2s7ic
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 13) due at 14:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 7664k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-18
  • EUR/GBP continues to firm while $GBPUSD, the #FTSE 100 and UK Government bonds (Gilts) are weaker again and could well extend their losses. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/RBOx7lSQ3w https://t.co/dhOXyxrma4
  • today or tomorrow....what about Friday?? https://t.co/loBQOAKSiv
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open

2020-03-18 14:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar Analysis & News

USD: As we have mentioned yesterday, the stress in the funding market has continued to propel the US Dollar higher, much like the 2008 global financial crisis. Consequently, we have seen a firm break above the 100.00 handle as continued market turbulence benefits the greenback.

GBP: The Pound has come under heavy selling pressure throughout the session, largely on the back of a rampant US Dollar. However, the Pound is among the underperformers in the G10 space having hit its lowest level since 1985. Given that the severity of the spread of coronavirus in the UK has increased dramatically since last week, the Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates to the effective lower bound (0.1%) and announce that it will restart its QE program. While the BoE meeting is scheduled next Thursday, it is becoming increasingly likely that the central bank will provide yet another emergency monetary policy decision. GBP rallies to be faded. At the time of writing, reports continue to do the rounds that London may go into lockdown in the coming days.

GBP/USD Technical

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -13% 6%
Weekly 33% -31% 8%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
AUD: The Australian Dollar continues to trade heavy as risk appetite deteriorates further. Alongside this, the RBA is expected to announce another rate cut to 0.25%, marking a record low, which will likely be accompanied with fresh unconventional monetary policy, potentially in the form of QE or Yield Curve Control.

Source:, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (18/03/20)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Europe Heading Towards a Recession” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. FX Volatility Will Oscillate, but the High Vol Regime is Here to Stay by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.