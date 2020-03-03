We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50bps, decision unanimous

Real Time News
  • when rate cuts go wrong: when sudden emergency moves shock and scare market participants away from the bid
  • there's more than 60 handles in the wick on the hourly $SPX chart, and we're just 1/4th of the way through the bar completing https://t.co/631Wvh9Zuy
  • #DJI now losing its gains. Concern the #FOMC has panicked? https://t.co/y03T7Wz0pb
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 2.15% Silver: 2.01% Oil - US Crude: 1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2aaoWMt0Ub
  • Fed Chair Powell to hold press conference at 11 am regarding rate cut - BBG
  • not sure how much juice is left in the tank in $AAPL but there's unfilled gap up to 310.50. Seems reasonable as resistance https://t.co/RTh5IwaEjh
  • first question that came to mind. They didn't cut in Q4 2018 when stocks were slaloming lower; even hiked in December to stick to the plan. But they jumped to action here. What don't we know yet? https://t.co/RUdo4b9mDW
  • Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points, marking the first intra-meeting cut in over a decade Chairman Powell is set to hold a press conference at 11AM ET
  • Quite extraordinary - and rather clever. Who'll be the next to follow? Remember, other central banks have less room to move https://t.co/xO2TRpImt5
  • RT @Yogi_Chan: A list of emergency Fed rate cuts (per Rabobank) - rare but not without precedent: #DailyClickbait #FOMC $USD https://t.co/x…
USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

2020-03-03 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT Analysis

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers announced that they would close monitor the impact of the coronavirus and act if necessary. However, despite an initial dip on the lack of action, equity markets have extended its recovery as expectations for central bank stimulus remains rife. Although, this could work against equities amid greater likelihood for disappointment.

AUD: Despite having limited space for conventional monetary policy, the RBA cut interest rates by 25bps to 0.5% amid the expected negative growth impact from the coronavirus (mentioning the virus 9 times within the policy statement). In light of the aggressive repricing in money markets which had priced in a 25% possibility of a 50bps cut, the Australian Dollar rose on the back of the decision. Although, with the RBA now one cut away from the effective lower bound (ELB), QE in Australia is a material risk to the currency.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 15% 12%
Weekly -15% 23% -6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

ZAR: The South African Rand is underperforming in the EM space after reports confirmed that South Africa fell into a recession during the fourth quarter. In turn, raises yet another concern for the country who will see its sovereign rating reviewed by Moody’s at the end of the month (Mar 27th), where a downgrade would place South African debt into junk status.

USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

Source: Statistics South Africa

USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (03/03/20)

USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. G7 Meeting Update - Continued Vigilance, No Rate Cuts Yet” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  2. EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. DAX & FTSE 100 Outlook: Potential Coordinated G7 Action to Curb Coronavirus Impact” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

