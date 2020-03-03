USD/ZAR Rises, South Africa Enters Recession, AUD/USD Jumps on RBA Cut - US Market Open

when rate cuts go wrong: when sudden emergency moves shock and scare market participants away from the bid

there's more than 60 handles in the wick on the hourly $SPX chart, and we're just 1/4th of the way through the bar completing https://t.co/631Wvh9Zuy

#DJI now losing its gains. Concern the #FOMC has panicked? https://t.co/y03T7Wz0pb

Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 2.15% Silver: 2.01% Oil - US Crude: 1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2aaoWMt0Ub

Fed Chair Powell to hold press conference at 11 am regarding rate cut - BBG

not sure how much juice is left in the tank in $AAPL but there's unfilled gap up to 310.50. Seems reasonable as resistance https://t.co/RTh5IwaEjh

first question that came to mind. They didn't cut in Q4 2018 when stocks were slaloming lower; even hiked in December to stick to the plan. But they jumped to action here. What don't we know yet? https://t.co/RUdo4b9mDW

Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points, marking the first intra-meeting cut in over a decade Chairman Powell is set to hold a press conference at 11AM ET

Quite extraordinary - and rather clever. Who'll be the next to follow? Remember, other central banks have less room to move https://t.co/xO2TRpImt5