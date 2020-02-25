We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
2020-02-25 14:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Pulls Back - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2020-02-25 13:30:00
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open
2020-02-25 14:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trading Sideways Ahead of Key Brexit Talks
2020-02-25 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop
2020-02-25 12:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips Despite Stocks' Virus Hit As Market Hopes For Wall St Bounce
2020-02-25 03:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades - US Market Open

2020-02-25 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT Analysis

GBP/USD Rise Curbed, EUR/USD Dips, Stock Market Bounce Fades

Equity markets: The early morning bounce across global equities had faded quickly with European indices paring its initial gains. As such, this could see a more protracted pullback across the equity space. That said, while commodities and equities have been notably volatile in recent sessions, the reaction from currencies have been relatively tame thus far. Looking ahead, market participants will be eying whether the WHO raise the alert to pandemic, alongside potential chatter of a vaccine.

GBP: Yesterday, GBP/USD briefly dipped below the 1.2900 handle, however, with the lack of negative triggers, the pair had been supported to remain within a tight range. At the same, a lack of follow through to break above 0.8400 in EUR/GBP has also contributed to the support in the Pound, which is modestly outperforming its counterparts. The spread of the coronavirus has had a relatively muted impact on the Pound and instead will look to the beginning of the EU/UK trade talks next week.

GBP/USD Longs Poses Asymmetric Downside Risks

EUR: The Euro has pullback back from the high 1.08s with vanilla options curbing further upside. Alongside this, the economic outlook remains soft for the Euro with investors finding little incentive to push the Euro higher and thus risks continue to remain tilted to the downside.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (25/02/20)

Source: DailyFX

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. USD/CAD: Eyes on Breakout Levels – Canadian Dollar Price Outlook” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  2. DAX 30, CAC 40 Trading Off Towards Test of 200-day MAs” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Japanese Yen Forecast: Safe-Haven Battle May See USD/JPY Extend Drop” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.