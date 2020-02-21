S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open
Equity markets are a touch softer as investors continued to fret over the spread of the coronavirus. South Korea saw the number cases doubled overnight, which has coincided with South Korean 10yr yields plummeting by 21bps (most since 2012). As a reminder, with the BoK rate decision scheduled for Feb 27th, eyes will be on potential talk alluding to a pre-emptive, as was the case in the 2015 MERS outbreak.
EUR: Modest gains for the Euro which hovers around the 1.0800 handle following a slew of better than expected from the Eurozone. Although, while the headline shows signs of life for the Eurozone manufacturing sector, the finer details suggest that the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet. IHS Markit noted that the outlook remains highly uncertain, notably in respect to the potential for further disruptions to supply chains, which does not bode well for next month’s release.
Bond Market Signals Cast Doubt Over Further Rise in US Equities
