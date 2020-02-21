We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open
2020-02-21 13:30:00
Euro May Fall on Eurozone PMIs as Coronavirus Stokes Recession Fears
2020-02-21 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Chart Highlights A Bullish Pattern - XAU/USD Weekly Price Forecast
2020-02-21 10:35:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Sterling has suffered against the US dollar this week with $GBPUSD trading back down to the 1.2850 level before pulling back. Get your GBP/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/iBOh8DqL1O https://t.co/FkgWy80Bgi
  • 10 year sub 1.5% 30 year sub 2% CPI in January at 2.5% Going to be a really interesting fed meeting, with updated dot plot in 3.5 weeks. would be surprised if we don't hear some pre-positioning ahead of time https://t.co/89q1HYLzPN
  • $XAUUSD is up over 1.25% in the past 24 hours $gld https://t.co/CaIDX0PoBO
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/594lYrYSpQ
  • The $JPY is the third most traded currency by volume with an ADV (average daily volume) above $1.0 bn. It is known to be one of the world's 'safe-haven' currencies. Find out the other currencies in this basket and how to trade them here: https://t.co/QZ94q44M8c https://t.co/bD3AhkQUwC
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YVM5h9fXXH
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-21
  • This is frightening. Also a reason why holding risk over the weekend is even higher than usual right now. Just don't know what's going to hit the headlines, total guessing game. What's helped to keep the bid behind both $USD and $Gold https://t.co/mMTXAoR8iw
  • Gold goes overbought on Daily, Weekly and even Monthly Charts. Bit of resistance/pause potential from 78.6% retracement of 2012-2015 major move. As Treasury yields dive, Gold prices drive $Gold https://t.co/clHg5N7Y9I
S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

S&P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

2020-02-21 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT S&P 500, USD/KRW, EUR/USD Analysis

Equity markets are a touch softer as investors continued to fret over the spread of the coronavirus. South Korea saw the number cases doubled overnight, which has coincided with South Korean 10yr yields plummeting by 21bps (most since 2012). As a reminder, with the BoK rate decision scheduled for Feb 27th, eyes will be on potential talk alluding to a pre-emptive, as was the case in the 2015 MERS outbreak.

S&amp;P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

EUR: Modest gains for the Euro which hovers around the 1.0800 handle following a slew of better than expected from the Eurozone. Although, while the headline shows signs of life for the Eurozone manufacturing sector, the finer details suggest that the Eurozone is not out of the woods yet. IHS Markit noted that the outlook remains highly uncertain, notably in respect to the potential for further disruptions to supply chains, which does not bode well for next month’s release.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -11% 0%
Weekly 10% -1% 7%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Bond Market Signals Cast Doubt Over Further Rise in US Equities

S&amp;P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

S&amp;P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

Economic Calendar (21/02/20)

S&amp;P 500 Sent Worrying Signal by Bond Market, USD/KRW Rises - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. USD/MXN – US Dollar Shreds Mexican Peso, Major Reversal Coming?” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as Breakdown Unfolds” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support
Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support
2020-02-21 00:00:00
US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open
US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open
2020-02-20 14:10:00
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.