EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?
2020-02-20 12:00:00
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open

2020-02-20 14:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis

USD: The US Dollar remains rampant as the index heads towards 100 with mains of the gains relatively broad based. As such, the jump in GBP following better than expected retail sales had been somewhat short-lived, while the Japanese Yen continues to trade on the backfoot, having hit its highest level since April 2019.

GBP/USD
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -18% -3%
Weekly 15% -14% 4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD: The Australian Dollar is among the underperformers against the greenback following a relatively lacklustre employment report. Despite showing a firm rise in full-time employment, which produced a better than expected headline number of 13.5k (Exp. 10k). The main focus is on the unemployment rate, which rose to 5.3% (Exp. 5.2%) and thus keeps further easing from the RBA on the horizon, particularly with indicators suggesting that risks remain tilted to additional upside in the unemployment rate.

Australian Jobs Growth Continues to Fall

US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD &amp; GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open

Upside Risks in Unemployment Rate Persist

US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD &amp; GBP/USD Suffers - US Market OpenUS Dollar Rises, AUD/USD &amp; GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (20/02/20)

US Dollar Rises, AUD/USD &amp; GBP/USD Suffers - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT'S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Dow Jones Forecast: Key Levels to Watch” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

