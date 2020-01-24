We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Technical Analysis for Next Week & More
2020-01-24 13:00:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election
2020-01-24 09:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook
2020-01-24 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Yen May Fall as Markets Cheer PMI Data, Backdrop Still Tense
2020-01-24 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q8f4ORTN6E
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.34% France 40: 0.89% Wall Street: -0.10% US 500: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AUIpHobKfW
  • also working on a breakout... $USD, clawing back Q4 losses, testing above a big resistance zone. USD strength fairly clear except v/s $JPY, hinting at risk aversion drive $USDJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2020/01/24/us-dollar-tests-fibonacci-resistance-at-fresh-six-week-high-js57.html
  • RT @carlquintanilla: Worst week for oil-and-gas since Dec 2018. @CNBC https://t.co/2ieaFdwFi0
  • and there's the breakout... fresh two-week-high in $Gold https://t.co/0kgKWkJ28W https://t.co/ZTDn6RcKgP
  • The daily GBP/USD price chart shows the pair still above the recent downtrend and bouncing back off the 20- and 50-day moving averages situated around 1.3080.Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6XjX3lThEr https://t.co/3vVfbD6I73
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fS0wCdwHUz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pKoMI9Vj0Y
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US Markit Mfg PMI Jan P: 51.7 (est 52.4; prev 52.4) - Markit Svc PMI Jan P: 53.2 (est 53.0; prev 52.8) - Markit Comp PMI Ja…
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.96% Gold: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: -1.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ysCqDXEKYe
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open

GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open

2020-01-24 14:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT GBP/USD, EUR/USD & Crude Oil Price Analysis

GBP: Today’s stellar PMI report will likely see the Bank of England refrain from lowering interest rates at the January meeting. In the wake of the release the Pound came under pressure in a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type fashion with market participants anticipating a better than expected release amid the recent sentiment surveys (CBI). That said, money markets are little changed a still price in a 50% likelihood of a cut, which in turn could see the Pound push higher if the BoE stands pat on policy. Although, gains are may be somewhat limited with the BoE likely to remain cautious.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -11% 0%
Weekly -4% 8% 0%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open

Support

Resistance

1.3090

50DMA

1.3167

50% Fib

1.3020

Trendline Support

1.3200

-

1.2955-60

-

1.3266

YTD High

EUR: While German PMIs further echoed the stabilisation in Eurozone data, this was brushed aside with the Euro continuing to edge lower. In the near-term, focus will be on Italy, where a regional election could see political uncertainty pick up once again in the region.

Crude Oil: Oil prices have continued to decline and is on course for its largest drop since September 2018. Supply disruption risks from Libya and OPEC jawboning have thus far failed to provide support as concerns over easing jet fuel demand stemming from the coronavirus outbreak persists. That said, while the impact of coronavirus on the oil market is difficult to assess, focus will be on China’s ability to contain the virus.

GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (24/01/20)

GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. British Pound (GBP) Latest: Strong UK PMIs Support Positive GBP/USD Outlook” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. USD/MXN – US Dollar to Rip vs Mexican Peso with Slip in S&P 500” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Risks to Resurface Amid Weekend Italian Election” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
Gold Prices Ease, WHO Avoids Naming Coronavirus Global Emergency
2020-01-24 07:11:00
Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar Gain as Euro Depreciates Post ECB
Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar Gain as Euro Depreciates Post ECB
2020-01-24 00:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
2020-01-23 17:00:00
AUD/USD Rises, RBA Rate Cut Bets Slashed, EUR/USD Tests Support - US Market Open
AUD/USD Rises, RBA Rate Cut Bets Slashed, EUR/USD Tests Support - US Market Open
2020-01-23 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.