We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Fresh Lows in Sight for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
2019-11-12 19:55:00
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-12 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
2019-11-12 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges into Critical Support- GLD Levels
2019-11-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Does not believe negative rates are needed in the US $TNX
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Rollback on tariffs is possible as part of a 'phase-one' deal $SPX
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Tarries will not be adjusted until a deal is finalized $DXY $SPX
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - China deal has to be a good one - Trump optimistic on completing deal $USDCNH
  • Overnight Swaps are pricing a 76.4% probability that the RBNZ will cut rates tomorrow, up from 57% on November 1st $NZDUSD https://t.co/KyUCZEAIan
  • Tariffs on China will be raised ‘substantially’ if no phase one trade agreement is reached after softening language by saying a deal ‘could’ happen. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/4AHeHsi57x https://t.co/FtdlxPcCcr
  • Poll: We have an RBNZ rate decision coming up tonight with a 76% probability of a cut baked in. What is your favorite New Zealand Dollar pair to trade for the event risk?
  • $EURJPY drops below the 120 level after Trump comments on EU trade barriers https://t.co/ilWCw6khdS
  • The $JPY has been range-bound versus several currencies, but that looks set to change as certain thresholds are nearing breaking point. Where is $USDJPY heading? Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Ji9IjQOPwy https://t.co/4xW2kgQToR
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% Silver: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hxjCAgFH1h
Euro Forecast: Fresh Lows in Sight for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates

Euro Forecast: Fresh Lows in Sight for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates

2019-11-12 19:55:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Euro Forecast Overview:

  • The Euro’s first half of November thus far has left much to be desired. In the past two days, several EUR-crosses have hit fresh monthly lows, including EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY and EUR/USD.
  • EUR/USD may decline back towards the early-September lows, while EUR/JPY has exited the sideways consolidation keeping prices contained since mid-October.
  • EUR/USD has been under renewed pressure in recent days, while EUR/JPY has continued to hold within its sideways consolidation from mid-October. Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, EUR/JPY and EUR/USD may trade lower in the days ahead.

See our long-term forecasts for the Euro and other major currencies with the DailyFX Trading Guides.

Euro’s Poor November Rolls On

The Euro’s first half of November thus far has left much to be desired. In the past two days, several EUR-crosses have hit fresh monthly lows, including EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY and EUR/USD. Weakness during the US session on Tuesday accelerated after remarks by US President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York in which he criticized the current EU-US trade deal. The remarks, which were critical of China as well, may be stirring some concern about Phase 1 of the US-China trade deal, which has provoked a reach for the safe haven currencies.

Eurozone Economic Data Has ArtificiallyTurned

The forex economic calendar has produced mixed results for the Euro in recent days, and the rest of the week is littered with meaningful data (notably, German and Eurozone inflation data from October). Despite the light data flow, economic data momentum has continued to improve as weaker readings from the summer months rolls off the trailing three-month lookback window. The Citi Economic Surprise Index for the Eurozone, a gauge of economic data momentum, is at -16.4, from -71.6 on October 15 and -62.9 on August 13.

ECB Rate Cut Expectations Remain Soft

There has been a good deal of pushback around the ECB in recent weeks, insofar as calls for less monetary stimulus and more fiscal stimulus (cough, Germany) have dominated the news wires. With new ECB President Christine Lagarde seeking to clear divisions among ECB Governing Council members – a result of former ECB President Mario Draghi ramming through his easing package at the September ECB meeting – it seems likely that the ECB will be sitting on its hands for the time being.

European Central Bank Interest Rate Expectations (November 12, 2019) (Table 1)

ecb rate expectations, ecb rate expectations, european central bank rate cut odds, ecb rate cut odds

According to overnight index swaps, traders are convinced that the period of recalibration by new ECB President Lagarde will take several months: there is only a 9% chance of a rate move through March 2020. Nevertheless, the chance of an ECB rate cut over the next 12-months has increased slightly in recent days: last week, there were no rates moves discounted through October 2020; now, there is a 51% chance of 10-bps rate cut in October 2020.

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (NOVEMBER 2018 to NOVEMBER 2019 INTRADAY) (CHART 1)

eur/usd rate forecast, eur/usd technical analysis, eur/usd rate chart, eur/usd chart, eur/usd rate, euro forecast, euro rate, euro rate forecast, euro to dollar

In our last EUR/USD rate forecast technical analysis update, it was noted that “it’s no longer the case that a meaningful bottom has been established…the path of least resistance appears to be to the downside in the near-term.” With fresh monthly low established today, it still holds more weakness may be on tap for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD rates remain below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which has aligned in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD has started to trend lower into bearish territory while Slow Stochastics have buried themselves into oversold territory. Now that last week’s low of 1.1017 has given way, traders may see EUR/USD continue to decline towards the early-September lows near 1.0926.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (November 12, 2019) (Chart 2)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/usd, eur/usd rate chart, eur/usd rate forecast, eur/usd technical analysis

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 56.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.32 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.93% higher than yesterday and 36.20% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.00% higher than yesterday and 11.67% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (NOVEMBER 2018 to NOVEMBER 2019 INTRADAY) (CHART 3)

eur/jpy rate forecast, eur/jpy technical analysis, eur/jpy rate chart, eur/jpy chart, eur/jpy rate, euro forecast, euro rate, euro rate forecast, euro to yen, eur to jpy

In our last EUR/JPY rate forecast technical analysis update, it was noted that “traders may want for the recent two-week range to break prior to any decisions.” Today, the range has started to see support give way, setting up a bearish breakout situation. By breaking to the downside, EUR/JPY failed around the descending trendline from the September 2018 and April 2019 highs, as well as the 23.6% retracement of the 2018 high/2019 low range at 120.97.

EUR/JPY rates are now below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to decline (albeit still in bullish territory), while Slow Stochastics have reached oversold territory. Like for EUR/USD, the path of least resistance appears to be to the downside in the near-term for EUR/JPY.

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (November 12, 2019) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs eur/jpy, eur/jpy rate chart, eur/jpy rate forecast, eur/jpy technical analysis

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 45.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.90% lower than yesterday and 11.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.14% higher than yesterday and 9.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

Read more: Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher, email him at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him in the DailyFX Real Time News feed and Twitter at @CVecchioFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Fizzles- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Fizzles- Loonie Levels
2019-11-12 20:15:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Palladium Prices Forecast to Fall After Chart Support Break
Palladium Prices Forecast to Fall After Chart Support Break
2019-11-12 01:00:00
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bullish
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
Mixed
EUR/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.