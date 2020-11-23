Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Bears Tire Near Downtrend Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • President-Elect Joe Biden reportedly to nominate former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 20:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN Bears Tire Near Downtrend Support - https://t.co/jAj7zvgayX https://t.co/85A7FqpcKu
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.10% Gold: -1.80% Silver: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5s4ojZBdDF
  • EUR/USD price action pivots 70-pips lower in a big intraday reversal. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/U1SSBtFMlb https://t.co/IwayQbwcZW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.33%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5TJrFY04MT
  • Gold is on the cusp of breaking range support set from August. Confirmation on a daily close looks like to set the stage for a drop below $1800/oz. #XAUUSD #gold https://t.co/48U0BwN7C7
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.92% US 500: 0.40% FTSE 100: 0.07% France 40: 0.06% Germany 30: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ehHdDSIrCU
  • Gold prices broke down this morning on the back of USD-strength driven from the US PMI report. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/JWlQ6zt6G0 https://t.co/S5ZXvwEAt6
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gravelle Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Bears Tire Near Downtrend Support

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Bears Tire Near Downtrend Support

2020-11-23 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/MXN decline fails to hold below support – risk for bear market recovery
  • Key near-term resistance 20.6301 – decline vulnerable into 19.8794

The US Dollar plummeted more than 9.2% off the monthly highs against the Mexican Peso with USD/MXN now probing longer-term technical support. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the bears may be vulnerable near-term just above downtrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Peso setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 30
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that USD/MXN was probing a key support zone at the, “2019 high-day close / Fibonacci support at 20.0752/1360 – looking for inflection off this threshold.” Price closed last week just below this threshold with reversal candle today threatening a recovery within the broader downtrend.

Initial daily resistance eyed at the 75% parallel (currently ~20.6500) backed by the September low at 20.8377- broader bearish invalidation steady at 21.2317/2942. Look for a close below the June 2019 highs at 19.8794 to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement at 19.3497.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 120min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 120min - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN continuing to trade within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the June / September highs. A brief test of the monthly lows failed today with price attempting to close higher on the day. Initial resistance 20.4336 with a breach above 20.6301 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway. Initial support steady at 19.8794 backed by the lower parallel / 19.6591- use caution, a break below this threshold would likely fuel accelerated losses for the dollar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Mexican Peso is carving the weekly opening-range just above downtrend support and while the broader risk remains lower, the immediate decline may be vulnerable here. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short exposure / lower protective stop – be on the lookout for downside exhaustion while above 19.6591 with a breach / close above 20.6301 needed to shift the focus higher in USD/MXN.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

Key US / Mexico Data Releases - USD/MXN Economic Calendar- Key Peso Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
2020-11-23 00:00:00
Gold Prices Eye Treasury-Fed Clash, Crude Oil at Risk on Covid Lockdowns
Gold Prices Eye Treasury-Fed Clash, Crude Oil at Risk on Covid Lockdowns
2020-11-20 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall to Support as Covid Boosts Haven Bets
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall to Support as Covid Boosts Haven Bets
2020-11-20 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN