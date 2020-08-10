0

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Range Breakout Imminent

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Range Breakout Imminent

2020-08-10 18:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/MXN contracting into August opening-range- multi-month trendline resistance
  • Risk for topside exhaustion sub-23.1089– key near-term support 22.0769

The US Dollar is fractionally higher against the Mexican Peso early in the week with USD/MXN rallying 0.47% into the open. Price continues to consolidate within the broader June range with a breakout imminent over the next few days. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Peso trade setup and more.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Dollar vs Mexican Peso Trade Outlook- Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that, USD/MXN was,”contracting within the monthly opening-range and we’re looking for the breakout to offer guidance.” A brief stint below the July range lows late in the month reversed sharply higher with price failing to close above confluence resistance at the 61.8% retracement of the late-June decline at 22.7152.

The move keeps USD/MXN within the confines of the June trading range - a break / close below trendline support (purple) needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the median-line. Key resistance / bearish invalidation now lowered to 23.1089.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 120min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 120min - Dollar vs Mexican Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the July lows. Weekly open support rests at 22.3643backed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement / August open at 22.2548/89. A break / close below the lower parallel / 22.0769 will be needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing 21.8897 and the 100% extension at 21.8215.

Initial resistance 22.6044 backed by 22.7152 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a topside breach keeping the focus on 22.8983 and the 38.2% retracement of the decline off the yearly highs at 23.1089.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/MXN is in a near-term consolidation just below multi-month slope resistance – the immediate focus is on a break of the monthly opening-range for guidance. From at trading standpoint, the late-July recovery remains vulnerable – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of 22.7152 IF price is heading lower with a break below the lower parallel needed to mark resumption.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

Key US / Mexico Data Releases - USD/MXN Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

