EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Brewing

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Brewing

2020-07-13 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/MXN trading at near-term support into the start of the week
  • Risk for topside exhaustion ahead of 22.8178– critical support 22.1495

The US Dollar is unchanged against the Mexican Peso early in the week with USD/MXN trading just above near-term technical support. Price has continued to trade within the confines of a multi-week descending pattern and rebounds may be limited while within this formation. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Peso trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 20
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that USD/MXN had rebounded off key near-term support and to, “be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion near downtrend resistance IF price is indeed heading lower,” with, “22.8176 & 22.9425 – both levels of interest.” The recovery registered a high at 22.8983 last week before faltering with the subsequent pullback trading just above median-line support early in the week.

Critical support remains at the 2017 swing high / 61.8% retracement at 22.0376/1350 – note that this threshold also defines the July opening-range lows and a break / close below is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend. Daily resistance stands at 22.8178 backed by the monthly open at 22.9773- broader bearish invalidation steady at 23.1089.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 120min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 120min - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the June highs. A reversal off the upper parallel on Friday has price trading at near-term support into the start of the week at 22.4005/4378. Initial resistance stands with the upper parallel with a break lower from here exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 22.2322 and confluence support at 22.1495/1348- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/MXN is trading at near-term support early in the week. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of the upper parallel IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below the 22.1495 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price. Ultimately, a breach above the July opening-range highs would be needed to shift the broader focus back to the long-side.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

Key US / Mexico Data Releases - Dollar / Peso Economic Calendar - USD/MXN Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large
2020-07-13 06:10:00
USD May Fall on Covid Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War
USD May Fall on Covid Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War
2020-07-12 23:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
