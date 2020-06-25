We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Free Trading Guides
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally Testing June High

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally Testing June High

2020-06-25 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/MXN rebound stalls at monthly range-high
  • Constructive while above weekly open – key near-term resistance at 23.3740

The US Dollar pressed higher against the Mexican Peso this week with USD/MXN up more than 0.7% heading into the US open on Thursday. The advance is in its’ third consecutive week and takes price into the monthly range highs - we’re looking for a reaction up here for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Peso trade setup and more.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that the USD/MXN recovery was,facing the first test of support on this pullback. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion ahead of 21.9859 IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above the April lows needed to suggest a mores significant low was registered this month.” Price briefly registered a low at 21.8905 the following day before reversing sharply higher to close back above monthly open support at 22.1495. The rally is now stalling at the June opening-range highs and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable while below this threshold.

USD/MXN has continued to trade within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly high with initial daily support seen at the highlighted trendline confluence near ~22.5600. Critical support and broader bullish invalidation remains at 22.0257/1503.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 120min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 120min - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN trading within an embedded ascending pitchfork off the monthly lows – look for support ahead of the weekly open at 22.5800 IF price is heading higher on this stretch. A topside breach exposes subsequent objectives at the 38.2% retracement of the April decline / median-line at 23.1089and key resistance at the April low / 100% extension at 23.2710/3740- a close above would be needed to fuel the next leg higher towards confluence daily resistance at 23.52491/6189.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/MXN advance is testing resistance at the monthly range highs and we’re looking for a reaction here for guidance. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops - look for downside exhaustion ahead of the weekly open on pullbacks with a breach of the monthly highs needed to keep the advance viable. Ultimately, a larger advance may offer more favorable opportunities closer to downtrend resistance. We’ll require a break below 22.0570 to put the bears back in control.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

US / Mexico Key Data Releases - USD/MXN Economic Calendar - Dollar / Peso Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

