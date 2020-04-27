Dollar vs Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally at Risk

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rout Endures, Futures Crash 25% Ahead of GDP
2020-04-27 15:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.66% Silver: -0.62% Gold: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1NCtcL0OeV
  • Sweeping demand for bullion has made it difficult for investors to obtain the precious metal in physical form, and threatens to exacerbate the #Gold rally, as coronavirus panic spurs volatility and demand for safe-haven assets. Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/04/26/gold-price-outlook-bullish-as-liquidity-gushes-recession-looms.html https://t.co/VEH3COOTMg
  • The recent USD/MXN recovery remains vulnerable while within this descending formation. Get your $USDMXN technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/cBldHsyuYY https://t.co/vMuvL3WIJB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8tZqnzEsc4
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.23% Wall Street: 1.18% FTSE 100: 0.21% France 40: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a2FnpLXLL7
  • RT @YahooFinance: Lenders say SBA system for relief program overwhelmed at restart https://t.co/LjGRzR6UKk via @business https://t.co/8I3qp…
  • White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett: The US economy will not see a 'v-shape' recovery without another coronavirus stimulus bill $SPX $DJI $NDX $USD
  • Trump administration official states that the US has enough tests for 2% of the population
  • Crude #oil prices are retreating to start the trading week. The commodity is down almost 30% on Monday judging by June 2020 crude oil futures. Get your crude #oil market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/ckEHEL2YML #OOTT https://t.co/ZLOWtEE1P3
  • #Dollar vs Mexican #Peso Technical Price Outlook: $USDMXN Rally at Risk - https://t.co/dHlYwDJNgj https://t.co/UQqSBPksU4
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally at Risk

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally at Risk

2020-04-27 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Mexican Peso Technical Price Outlook: USD/MXN Near-term Trade Levels

  • Mexican Peso updated technical trade levels – Weekly & 240min Charts
  • USD/MXN recovery responding to confluence resistance
  • Risk for a deeper correction while below 25.3556.

The US Dollar rallied more than 8.6% off the April lows against the Mexican Peso with USD/MXN responding to key downtrend resistance late-last week. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the recent advance remains vulnerable while below this threshold as we head into the close of the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/MXN technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of the setupswe’re tracking this week.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 04
( 12:05 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Weekly

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Weekly - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

Technical Outlook:In my last Mexican Peso Price Outlook we noted that USD/MXN remained vulnerable after responding to multi-year uptrend resistance at “25.4474/5466 – a region defined by pitchfork resistance, the March high and the 200% extension of the 2017 advance.” The threat of a deeper setback remains while below this threshold with Peso continuing to trade within the confines of a massive range over the past three weeks.

Monthly open support rests at 23.6988 with a break below the record high-week close at 23.3375 needed to shift the broader focus lower- subsequent support objectives eyed at the 38.2% retracement at 23.0065 and the 2017 high / 50% retracement at 22.0376/1503- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. A topside breach / close above the upper parallel would be needed to validate a breakout to fresh record highs with the 2.618% ext eyed at 27.7170.

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN 240min

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN 240min - Dollar vs Peso Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Peso price action shows USD/MXN trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the monthly high with an embedded ascending formation guiding this recent advance. Note that price stretched into confluence resistance at 25.2416/3556 on Friday before reversing sharply with the immediate advance at risk while below the high close / 78.6% retracement. Interim support rests at 24.5177/6147 – look for a reaction there IF reached with a break lower needed to shift the focus lower towards the 61.8% retracement at 24.0416.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The recent USD/MXN recovery remains vulnerable while within this descending formation. Form at trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a break of the 24.5177–25.3556 range for guidance. Be on the lookout for topside exhaustion while below the upper parallel with a break below up-slope support needed to shift the focus lower.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US / Mexico Data Releases

Mexican Peso vs US Dollar Key Data Releases - USD/MXN Economic Calendar - Dollar / Peso Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie on Offense as Oil Stabilizes
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie on Offense as Oil Stabilizes
2020-04-24 15:30:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.