Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Correction Underway- Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
EUR/USD Remains Fragile After Mixed German ZEW Data
2020-04-21 09:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Hit by US Crude Oil Price Crash | Webinar
2020-04-21 12:30:00
Negative Crude Oil Prices Amid Historic Capitulation: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-21 10:25:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-20 22:10:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Volatile as Risk Assets Begin to Crumble
2020-04-21 11:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Pressured as Coronavirus Stokes Brexit Fears - Levels for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, & EUR/GBP
2020-04-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Poor on Demand For Havens
2020-04-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & More: Chart Set-ups, Technical Outlook
2020-04-21 11:05:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
More View more
Notice

USOIL prices on DailyFX reference the relevant June WTI future contract. The negative close being reported elsewhere today refers to the still-trading May WTI contract, which expires on April 21.

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.97% Silver: -3.28% Oil - US Crude: -5.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0udobAH0G3
  • Trader confidence in the financial markets generally has been damaged by this week’s crash in US #crudeoil prices, which has prompted a move out of riskier assets like #stocks and into safe havens. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/WGEuV3cVaj https://t.co/3z6EWjYmP0
  • US Oil Fund says it has moved 5 percent of its futures holdings into the August WTI contract - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9yHV93nhuO
  • Banco de Mexico: -Will Implement Additional Liquidity Measures -1H2020 GDP Expected to Drop More than 5% YoY -Emergency 50bps Rate Cut to 6.00% Unanimous Decision $MXN #Peso
  • $USDMXN | Banxico Announces Surprise 50bps Interest Rate Cut
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.01% France 40: -0.06% Wall Street: -2.37% US 500: -2.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nvt3PddrYH
  • US #CrudeOilPrice for June 2020 Futures Contract Dips Below $10.00/bbl, Down More Than 50% on the Day and Falling Fast #OOTT $USO $OIL $CL_F https://t.co/XpyfeIZAlS
  • US President Trump: -Immigration ban would expire in 90 days -May exclude health, food workers from temporary immigration ban amid #COVID19
  • RT @IGSquawk: *** JUN WTI $9 handle*** #Oil - WTI (JUN) 935 -53.93% #Oil - WTI (JUL) 1875 -27.73% #Oil - Brent (JUN) 1857 -27.41% #Oil - B…
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Correction Underway- Levels

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Correction Underway- Levels

2020-04-21 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD Reverses off confluence resistance – near-term risk is lower sub-6371
  • Broader outlook constructive while above monthly open support.

The Australian Dollar is down more than 2.5% from the monthly highs vs the US Dollar with Aussie turning from major technical resistance last week. While the near-term threat remains lower, the decline may offer more favorable positioning on a test of uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 27
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Australian Dollar rallied into a critical resistance zone last week at 6417/49- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of late-December decline and the 61.8% extension of the March Rally. Price registered a high at 6445 before reversing sharply and the immediate focus is on a this pullback. Initial daily support rests at the confluence of March channel line and the 100% extension at 6217- broader bullish invalidation now raised to the monthly open at 6135. A breach / close above 6448 is needed to mark resumption of the March rally with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at 6660/87.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action sees AUD/USD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with price rebounding off the 25% line today in early New York trade. Initial resistance at the median-line with near-term bearish invalidation set to the weekly open / 61.8% retracement at 6360/71. Look for a reaction off confluence support at 6217 – a break below this level is needed to keep the near-term short-bias viable towards subsequent support objectives at 6181 and the monthly open at 6135 – both levels of interest of possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar has reversed off confluence resistance and while the immediate threat remains lower, ultimately we’re looking for a larger pullback to offer more favorable entries. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion while below the weekly open with a break below 6217 needed to suggest a larger turn is underway. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.69 (37.11% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 17.89% lower than yesterday and 21.61% lower from last week
  • Short positions are10.54% higher than yesterday and 17.09% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% 4% -6%
Weekly -20% 8% -5%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australia / US Key Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
Gold Prices Slip Back As Oil Rout Strengthens USD's Haven Bid Instead
2020-04-21 06:29:00
Euro Forecast: More Weakness Due in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Rates?
Euro Forecast: More Weakness Due in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Rates?
2020-04-20 14:45:00
Crude Oil Volatility Surge Ahead of Expiration - US Market Open
Crude Oil Volatility Surge Ahead of Expiration - US Market Open
2020-04-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
Crude Oil Slides As Markets Fret Covid Demand Hit, Full Storage Tanks
2020-04-20 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.