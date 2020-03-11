We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-03-11 10:45:00
ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic
2020-03-11 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-11 16:30:00
S&P 500, DAX, Oil Outlook & More Amidst Global Rout
2020-03-11 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How will investor’s perception of the #Euro change if TLTROs are issued again? Find out from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/5D9I1IPni1 https://t.co/jhBBkuhpIk
  • RT @iv_technicals: *ITALY CORONAVIRUS DEATHS JUMP 31% TO 827 - BBG #COVID19 #coronavirus
  • Italy virus deaths increase 31 percent to 827 - BBG
  • The $SPX has dropped back towards the week's lows. The technical 'bear market' level is within easy reach. If the White House wants to steady the market, now is a good time for a reassuring press conference https://t.co/xkdPEuPBj4
  • US 10-Year Notes Draw 0.849% Primary Dealers Awarded: 29.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 61.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 9.2% B/C Ratio 2.36
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Heavy on #BoE- $GBPUSD Support? - https://t.co/jrJZbgP6iP https://t.co/HQPWeUFGbp
  • $SPX pressing towards Monday/Tuesday lows, support at 23.6 of the post-GFC move $ES $SPY https://t.co/gJxrSYO9zF
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sgOEnlmw25
  • The head of the WHO is now labeling the spread of COVID-19 a 'pandemic'. If you wanted to test the market's responsiveness to headlines versus more tangible knock-on effects (like growth), this would be it
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -2.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eYRav4TMeP
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?

2020-03-11 16:41:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD testing near-term uptrend support after BoE emergency rate cut
  • British Pound short-side vulnerable into monthly open support / 1.2821

The British Pound is the worst performing major currency against the US Dollar today after the Bank of England announced an emergency interest rate cut of 50bps in response to the growing Coronavirus threat. The move comes on the heels of 2.5% decline off the monthly highs in Sterling and takes price into a key near-term support zone- looking for a reaction down here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart- GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Sterling Price Outlook we noted that British Pound recovery was, “approaching multi-week downtrend resistance just higher and we’re looking for a reaction on a stretch towards the upper parallel for guidance.” A breakout last week fueled a rally into former slope support (red) before faltering at a critical resistance zone define by the February open / 61.8% retracement of the December decline at 1.3199-1.3213.

The pullback approached the March open today at 1.2821 and the focus is on a reaction into this zone – a break lower would once again expose key support at the 2019 yearly open / November low at 1.2754/69. Daily resistance stands at 1.3058 with a breach above the December trendline needed to shift the Sterling focus back to the long-side.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of the ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the February lows. The sell-off is now testing the lower parallel with a break / close below the 78.6% retracement / monthly open support at 1.2821/26 would be needed to invalidate the recent breakout. Such a scenario would expose subsequent support objectives at 1.2753 backed by the 100% extension of the December decline at 1.2674. Initial resistance stands at 1.2968 backed by 1.3013 – key near-term resistance / bearish invalidation at Friday’s close / 61.38% retracement at 1.3044/57- look for a larger reaction in price there IF reached.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling breakdown is confluence support and we’re looking for a reaction just lower for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of monthly open support. IF price can hold this slope, look for a breach above the objective weekly open to mark resumption of the early month breakout. On the lookout for possible downside exhaustion here but use caution here, a break lower could see accelerated losses for the British Pound. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.61 (61.72% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are17.61% higher than yesterday and 30.08% lower from last week
  • Short positions are22.60% lower than yesterday and 2.85% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -18% -2%
Weekly -29% 2% -19%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

Key UK / US Data Releases - GBP/USD Economic Calendar - British Pound vs US Dollar Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Dollar May Rise, Breakout in Focus. USD/JPY Has Best Day Since 2013
Dollar May Rise, Breakout in Focus. USD/JPY Has Best Day Since 2013
2020-03-11 00:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Outlook Cautious Despite Relief Rally
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Outlook Cautious Despite Relief Rally
2020-03-10 14:00:00
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.