News
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slumps Continue Unchecked
2020-02-13 10:33:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Spirals into Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-12 15:00:00
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges- Bulls Face First Test
2020-02-13 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Edging Ahead, 1.30 and Above in Sight for GBP/USD
2020-02-13 09:00:00
News
Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Shorts in Focus, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets
2020-02-13 04:00:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nearly 15k
2020-02-13 00:00:00
News
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
Gold Gains Ebb Toward Chart Support as Coronavirus Fear Fades
2020-02-12 17:25:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Worsens Again After Bearish IEA Report
2020-02-13 11:00:00
Gold Prices Climb Again As China Coronavirus Cases Surge
2020-02-13 07:05:00
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD, Rally After Reversal - Bitcoin & Litecoin Price Outlook
2020-02-12 14:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges- Bulls Face First Test

2020-02-13 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD surges off key support zone after failed attempt to break below 1.29
  • British Pound recovery targeting downtrend / Fibonacci resistance ~1.3080

The British Pound surged more than 1.1% against the US Dollar this week with Sterling poised to mark the fourth consecutive daily advance. The rally takes GBP/USD towards the first major hurdle at down-trend resistance just higher and we’re looking for a reaction. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 17
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Sterling Price Outlook we noted that the recent sell-off was approaching, “a critical support zone just below the January lows- the immediate focus is on a reaction off the 1.2900/20 support zone with the short-bias vulnerable while above.” Cable briefly registered a low at 1.2870 early in the week before reversing sharply higher with the advance taking GBP/USD back above the 1.2990pivot zone. The focus is on confluence resistance at 1.3080 with a breach / close above the upper parallel needed to shift the focus back to the topside. Daily support steady at 1.29 with a break lower exposing 1.2823.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD continuing to trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-December / February highs. An embedded ascending channel formation keeps the near-term focus higher while above today’s lows. Note the resistance confluence around 1.3080 where the upper parallel converges on the 61.8% retracement of the monthly range – look for a reaction there IF reached with a topside breach needed to keep the long-bias viable targeting monthly open resistance at 1.3176. Ultimately, a break below weekly-open support at 1.2894 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling recovery is approaching confluence downtrend resistance just higher and we’re looking for a reaction on a stretch towards 1.3080 for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of parallel resistance with a breach / close above needed to keep the long-bias in play. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Please add a description for the image.
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.85 (64.86% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 6.04% lower than yesterday and 1.19% lower from last week
  • Short positions are16.51% higher than yesterday and 4.83% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week – from a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% 17% -9%
Weekly -20% 23% -6%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

Key UK / US Data Releases - Sterling Event Risk - GBP/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

