Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Stalls- Reversal Risk

  • #RBNZ monetary policy statement on tap for release Wednesday, Feb 14 at 01:00 GMT. $NZDUSD overnight implied volatility spiking to three-month highs ahead of the market market moving event. Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/02/11/rbnz-meeting-may-spark-kiwi-volatility-nzdusd-charts-levels.html https://t.co/7N9SSNGhzl
  • From a fundamental perspective, do not underestimate the magnitude of what this means for international trade policies and how that may impact growth and cross-border investment. https://t.co/wSYyvjS9yy
  • If you've been tracking any $NZD pairs, check out Daniel's webinar, he has a great understanding of Kiwi crosses https://t.co/jYe2PIiHOK
  • My majors-based #NZD index shows positive RSI divergence (fading momentum) ahead of the #RBNZ. Will that precede a turn higher or will the downtrend be maintained after the break under rising support? Signup for the webinar which I will start in 2 hours - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/729493627?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/xo6thNkdOV
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2762 S2: 1.2837 S1: 1.2876 R1: 1.295 R2: 1.2985 R3: 1.306 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The #Nasdaq 100 pressed to new heights on Tuesday before pulling back slightly on news of an FTC review into some of the index’s largest tech members. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/UTHAO1b4LE https://t.co/ExfPVULSxB
  • Event risks for tomorrow includes the $NZD RBNZ OCR decision and Official cash rate, Fed Chair Powell testimony before Senate Banking Panel, and the $NZD RBNZ Governor at Parliament select Committee on MPS https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ynhJx1n1BD
  • "With leveraged loans, covenants intended to protect lenders may be an endangered species; more loans now feature high debt-to-earnings ratios; and the use of optimistic projections including "earnings add-backs" is becoming more common." https://t.co/fJgSkEpuwm
  • S&P Ratings: The #Coronavirus will trim 0.3% from global GDP growth in 2020
  • S&P Ratings: Expect a lag in lifting travel restrictions, return of normal behavior by Chinese consumers, firms and to a lesser extent, Asia-Pacific $SPX $USDCNH
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Stalls- Reversal Risk

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Stalls- Reversal Risk

2020-02-11 21:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD sell-off attempting to snap six-week losing steak
  • Aussie bears vulnerable above weekly open / 2008 low-week close at 6660/66

The Australian Dollar has plummeted more than 4.3% year-to-date against the US Dollar with Aussie testing support at multi-year lows this week. AUD/USD has been in decline for the past six-week sand the immediate short-bias may be vulnerable here near-term. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that, “The immediate risk remains lower but we’re looking for downside exhaustion heading into upcoming support objectives ahead of 6800.” Slope support held for three days before gaping lower with the decline registering fresh multi-year lows before turning just ahead of the 2008 low-week close on building divergence. Is AUD/USD basing? Price has continued to trade within the confines of this descending channel formation extending off the December highs and a topside breach / close above will be needed to alleviate further downside pressure in Aussie.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 240min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action sees AUD/USD rebounding off confluence support at 6660/70 with initial resistance eyed at the 23.6% retracement / January 2018 low / upper parallel at 6744/50- look for a close above the objective February opening-range highs at 6774 to suggest a larger reversal is underway targeting 6804 and the uncovered close at 6825. A break lower from here targets channel support, currently ~6600.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar is testing support at multi-year lows and leave the immediate short-bias at risk while above 6660. From at trading standpoint, a good place to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops with a break above this descending formation needed to shift the focus higher. For now, look for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +3.53 (77.95% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 3.60% higher than yesterday and 12.55% lower from last week
  • Short positions are15.76% lower than yesterday and 7.61% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -11% -2%
Weekly -13% 3% -10%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

