Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plunges to Technical Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-15 11:29:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-15 16:29:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2019-11-15 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
2019-11-14 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Relative to this day one year ago, risk assets are generally dispersed. Carry and commodities are under water. Junk bonds and emerging markets have modest gains. Equities keep the pace: https://t.co/BOgYaUQtyQ
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 57.82 (+1.85%), ICE Brent Crude 63.39 (+1.73%), NYM NYH Gasoline 164.58 (+1.86%). [delayed]
  • RT @lcdnews: The number of US #leveragedloan issues trading in the secondary below 80 cents on the dollar - a common measure of distress in…
  • US NY Fed Staff Nowcast for Q4 GDP drops to 0.39% from 0.73% $DXY
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.608% 3-Year: 1.609% 5-Year: 1.638% 7-Year: 1.740% 10-Year: 1.827% 30-Year: 2.306% $TNX
  • The daily $EURGBP chart shows the pair now just below recent support around the 0.8570 area with little support seen until the May 5 print at 0.84907. Get your EUR/GBP market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/3xwHMHymco https://t.co/1v9u4ZNGN3
  • The probability of the Fed holding through end of 2020 has dropped according to FF futures from 50% last week to 38% today https://t.co/X3QO5pm4nN
  • There is too much fear premium apparently, and so $SPX gaps higher with most risk assets. 'Let it ride!' https://t.co/bFb7UANHLr
  • GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Face Key Resistance Levels - JPY Price Weekly Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-jpy/2019/11/15/GBPJPY-EURJPY-Face-Key-Resistance-Levels-JPY-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/SH5s7DI61t
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oMQjO6qiSX
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plunges to Technical Support

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plunges to Technical Support

2019-11-15 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 2.2% against the US Dollar since from the October highs with price responding to confluence support this week. While the broader risk remains lower, the immediate focus is on this near-term recovery in price. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Foreacast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook we highlighted, “Key resistance steady at 6880 with a breach / close above needed to fuel the next leg higher in price targeting 6927.Aussie ripped higher into the close of October with price registering a high at 6929 before turning lower to breaking channel support early in the month. The decline responded to confluence support this week at 6768/70- where the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the monthly decline and the yearly low-week close converge on the median-line of the broad descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the 2017 / 2018 swing highs.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending of the October highs with the lower parallel further highlighting near-term support at 6768/70. Initial resistance objectives approaching at 6810 and 6830- look for a reaction there IF reached.

A breach above 6830 would shift the focus back to the long-side in price targeting 6850 and 6868. A break below key support at 6768/70 would likely see accelerated losses for Aussie with such a scenario exposing 6745 and the September open at 6724.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar sell-off has responded to long-term downtrend support at 6768/70. From at trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on this near-term recovery – look for a reaction / pivot on a stretch towards slope resistance for guidance (ultimately, a breach is favored). Use caution here – this is a big level and a break lower from here would likely see accelerated losses for Aussie. Review my latest Aussie Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.70 (63.01% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 4.66% higher than yesterday and 20.28% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.44% lower than yesterday and 25.02% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in AUD/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Yen Rose on Trade Deal Woes, USD/CAD May Gain on Poloz Speech
Yen Rose on Trade Deal Woes, USD/CAD May Gain on Poloz Speech
2019-11-15 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Defends Critical Support- GLD Targets
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Defends Critical Support- GLD Targets
2019-11-14 16:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite China Data Miss, Fed's Powell in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite China Data Miss, Fed's Powell in Focus
2019-11-14 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.