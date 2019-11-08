We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Dollar & Yen Technical Analysis – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-08 12:30:00
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook Driven Lower by Latest US Treasury Yield Surge
2019-11-08 12:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-11-08 10:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (NOV 8), Actual: 817 Expected: 817 Previous: 822 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • Interesting take on central banks and the possibility of the next recession https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/guest_commentary/2019/10/29/Real-Vision-Can-Central-Banks-Save-the-Economy-from-Global-Financial-Crisis.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zvLsInUJoj
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (NOV 8) due at 18:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 817 Previous: 822 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • $GBPUSD: Sterling continues to struggle against a resurgent US dollar with GBP/USD set to end the week with five negative days in a row. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/CTi11dIgJ6 https://t.co/d7nS3SPaON
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.37% Gold: -0.47% Silver: -1.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UGnPB5Aljn
  • My twitter poll from yesterday showed the majority didn't think the Gold drop through 1,480 was the start of a legit bear trend. Retail CFD traders are also positioning for that same skepticism https://t.co/UwXxiuC5WF
  • If you missed yesterday's @IG_US sentiment webinar, here's the recording alongside my view on $AUDUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/peter_hanks/2019/11/07/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Awaiting-Bullish-Confirmation-from-Client-Sentiment.html?ref-author=phanks
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CxAgT3eFy2
  • RT @britainelects: EU referendum voting intention: Remain: 53% (-) Leave: 47% (-) via @Panelbase, 06 - 08 Nov Chgs. w/ Oct
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance

2019-11-08 17:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
The Japanese Yen is down more than 4.8% against the US Dollar since the August yearly extremes with USD/JPY rallying into a critical resistance threshold at fresh five-month highs this week- we’re looking for a reaction up here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart - USD/JPY Weekly - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes: USD/JPY is testing a critical resistance barrier at 109.36/68 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range, the March low / July high, and the objective yearly open. The broader August recovery is vulnerable while below this threshold near-term and the focus is on a reaction off this mark.

Initial support rests with the August trendline backed by the 2017 low-week close at 107.84. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the yearly low-week reversal close at 106.25- a close below this level would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend. A topside breach / close above 109.68 keep the focus on the next major resistance zone at 110.70-111.05 – look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally is now testing key resistance at multi-month highs and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable near-term while below the yearly open. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. High risk for topside exhaustion here – be on the lookout for support into the August trendline IF price is indeed heading higher. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Please add a description for the image.

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -1.11 (47.37% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are11.76% higher than yesterday and 6.93% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 5.74% higher than yesterday and 23.68% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

