Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold prices are softer this week with XAU/USD struggling to close above a key resistance confluence for over a month now. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly charts. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook- XAU Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we warned to, “Watch the weekly close – IF price fails to hold above the 1522/26 zone, look for weakness back towards uptrend trend support into the start of September trade.” Price briefly registered a high at 1556 this week before turning with XAU/USD poised to mark an outside weekly-reversal off fresh record highs ahead of the New York close on Friday. Note that gold has now failed to close above critical resistance for the fourth-consecutive week – highlighting the risk for a deeper correction in price while below this region.

Initial weekly support unchanged at the highlighted trendline confluence around ~1465. A close below 1451 would be needed to suggest a more significant high was registered this week. A pivot back above 1526 once again eyes resistance at 1558 - a breach / close above this threshold would have us targeting key resistance at the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the 2011 record highs at 1586- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: While the broader outlook for gold remains weighted to the topside, price remain vulnerable while below confluence resistance at 1522/26. From a trading standpoint, expect sideways to lower price action – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion on rebounds towards this threshold. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable long-entries closer to trend support. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Even the most seasoned traders need a reminder every now and then-Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Gold Trader Sentiment (XAU/USD)

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trader Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +1.8 (64.3% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 11.2% higher than yesterday and 0.7% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 13.2% lower than yesterday and 4.8% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex