Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

The Japanese Yen is down nearly 1% against the US Dollar this week with USD/JPY now testing near-term downtrend resistance. The immediate focus is on a break of a well-defined weekly opening range in price. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY charts heading into the close of August trade. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this silver price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Yen Price Chart - USD/JPY Daily - US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s USD/JPY Price Outlook our ‘bottom line’ noted that we favored “fading a spike higher” as price was approaching downtrend resistance (109.42) at the upper parallel of the descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the yearly highs. USD/JPY registered a high at 109.31 into the start of the month before reversing sharply lower with the decline rebounding off parallel support this week.

Initial daily resistance stands with the median-line; a topside breach / close above the June lows at 106.78 is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this week with such a scenario exposing the 75% parallel backed by the 2017 low-day close at 107.83. Key support rest with the lower parallel, which converges on the January lows at 104.65 – weakness beyond this threshold would likely see accelerated losses for the greenback targeting 103.48.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Yen Price Chart - USD/JPY 240min - US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes: A closer look at Yen price action sees USD/JPY trading within a well-defined weekly opening-range just below the median-line. A topside breach exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the June low at 106.78 backed by the Fibonacci confluence at 107.45/48 (61.8% retracement of the August range / 38.2% retracement of the 2019 yearly range) – look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Initial support rests with the May ow at 105.55 backed by the weekly open at 104.97. Ultimately a break below the yearly swing low at 104.65 is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: USD/JPY has set a clean weekly opening range just below downtrend resistance and we’re looking for the break for guidance on our near-term directional bias. From a trading standpoint, a good place to raise protective stops - we’re looking for a reaction here at the median-line. Ultimately a topside breach may offer more favorable short-entries closer to trend resistance. IF price fails here, look for a move below the May lows to validate a larger decline targeting the lower parallels. Review my latest Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook for a longer-term look at the technical picture for USD/JPY.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment - USD/JPY Price Chart - Trade Outlook -Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/JPY - the ratio stands at +1.55 (60.7% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Traders have remained net-long since May 3rd; price has moved 4.9% lower since then
  • The percentage of traders net-long is now its lowest since July 29th
  • Long positions are 2.5% lower than yesterday and 3.7% lower from last week
  • Short positions are10.8% higher than yesterday and 15.7% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

See how shifts in USD/JPY retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key US / Japanese Data Releases

US / Japaense Economic Releases - USD/JPY Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex