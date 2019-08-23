Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold prices are trading into a critical long-term resistance threshold with news of retaliatory tariffs from China sparking a massive surge in prices. The advance is once again looking to challenge this key pivot zone and a breach / close above is needed to keep the long-bias viable. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “testing long-term uptrend resistance up here and the advance remains vulnerable while below.” The region in focus remains 1522/26 where the December 2011 & 2012 lows converges on a pair of uptrend resistance slopes. Gold has held below this threshold all week with the prices continuing to consolidate just below – look for the test / break.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Initial daily support rests at with the 38.2% retracement of t he August range at 1483 with more significant support eyed at the highlighted confluence zone around 1467- are of interest of possible downside exhaustion / long-entries IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raises to 1451. A topside breach would likely fuel an accelerated rally in gold prices, exposing subsequent topside resistance objectives at 1557 and the 61.8% retracement of the decline of the record highs at 1585- look for a bigger reaction there.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:Gold prices are in consolidation just below a major pivot zone and we’re looking for the breach to mark resumption of the broader uptrend- that said, the advance remains vulnerable near-term while below. From a trading standpoint, we’ll favor fading weakness into either a larger correction towards trend support OR a topside breach & retest of the 1522/26 zone for re-entry. Watch the weekly close here. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment (XAU/USD)

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +1.96 (66.2% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 6.2% higher than yesterday and 20.4% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 2.1% lower than yesterday and 1.9% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex