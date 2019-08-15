Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold prices are poised to rally for a third consecutive week and would mark the eleventh advance in the past thirteen weeks. The price breakout ran into a critical resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now and leaves the broader long-bias vulnerable while below up-trend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly price chart. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last XAU/USD PriceOutlook we noted that gold was, “testing a critical resistance confluence at 1522/26 and we’re looking for a reaction up here.” Price briefly registered a high at 1534 before reversing sharply with the focus now on a weekly close in relation to this key threshold. Note that weekly RSI now has momentum at the highest reading since the record 2011 high.

Weekly support remains with the 50% retracement of the decline off the record highs at 1483 backed by key support / medium-term bullish invalidation at 1451. A topside breach exposes subsequent weekly resistance objectives at 1558 and the 61.8% retracement at 1586- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The gold breakout is testing major confluence resistance up here - watch the weekly close. The risk for a near-term pullback / correction mounts if we settle below 1526. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible exhaustion. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable entries closer to slope support. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Even the most seasoned traders need a reminder every now and then-Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Gold Trader Sentiment (XAU/USD)

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +1.69 (62.9% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 3.1% higher than yesterday and 9.6% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 1.4% higher than yesterday and 8.1% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex