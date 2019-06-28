NZD/USD price recovery probing confluence resistance into June close

Check o ut our 2019 projections in our Free DailyFX USD Trading Forecasts

Join Michael for Live Weekly Strategy Webinar s on Mondays at 12:30GMT

The New Zealand Dollar is the top performer against the US Dollar this week with NZD/USD rallying nearly 2% ahead of the close on Friday. The advance takes price into a resistance range we’ve been tracking for days now and the focus is on the monthly close for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD charts heading into July. Review this week’s Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwi setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Kiwi Price Chart - NZD/USD Daily

Technical Outlook: In my latest New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the Kiwi, “advance now targeting the resistance at 6705/12 – a region defined by the 2019 open and the 50% retracement of the yearly range.The focus is on a reaction off this zone on the back of a seven-day advance in Kiwi with the immediate long-bias at risk into the yearly open.” NZD/USD is poised to mark a ninth consecutive daily advance if price closes at these levels with the rally now probing the 6705/12 resistance zone.

Watch the close of the week / month / quarter – a breach would keep the focus on the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 6766. Interim daily support rests at 6662 with broader bullish invalidation down at the highlighted trendline confluence around the 66-handle.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Kiwi Price Chart - NZD/USD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Kiwi price action shows NZD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending channel formation extending off the 6/19 low. IF price fails to close above the yearly open, look for a break of this channel / 6657/62 to suggest a near-term correction is underway.

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

Bottom line: The Kiwi breakout is probing a key resistance zone into the close of Q2 and leaves the immediate long-bias at risk heading into the July open if price fails to close above 6705/12. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for topside exhaustion here with a break below 6657 to offer a larger pullback. Ultimately , we’ll favor fading weakness while above 6600 on a larger pullback targeting a topside breach towards 6766. Review my latest Kiwi Weekly Price Outlook for a longer-term view of the NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Kiwi Trader Sentiment - NZD/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long NZD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.1 (52.3% of traders are long) – neutral reading

Long positions are 0.3% lower than yesterday and 21.2% lower from last week

Short positions are 10.0% lower than yesterday and 98.6% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Kiwi (NZD/USD) prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD / USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in NZD/USD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Relevant New Zealand / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk. Learn more about how we Trade the News in our Free Guide!

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex