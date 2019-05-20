Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

In this series we scale-back and look at the broader technical picture to gain a bit more perspective on where we are in trend. The Canadian Dollar is down 0.65% against the US Dollar from last week’s high with price continuing to consolidate around a key technical confluence at 1.3435. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly price chart. Review this week’s Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USD/CAD Price Chart - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Weekly

Notes: USD/CAD has continued to straddle the 2017 open / 61.8% retracement of the late-2018 decline at 1.3435/37 with the monthly opening-range still intact heading into the start of the week. Momentum indicators have flat-lined with price continuing to coil around this zone.

Key support rests with the April lows and converges on a pair of trendlines around 1.3274- a break below this zone would suggest a larger correction is underway targeting 1.3052/99- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. A break of the monthly rang-highs would keep the focus back on 1.3647/86ta region defined by the 2017-high-week close, 61.8% retracement of the 2016 decline and the 2018 high.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The immediate focus is on a breakout of the May range between 1.3377 - 1.3505 for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the near-term risk is weighted to the downside after Friday’s reversal but initial monthly-open support rests just lower at 1.3388. I’ll publish an updated USD/CAD Price Outlook once we get further clarity in near-term price action.

Even the most seasoned traders need a reminder every now and then- Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

USD/CAD Trader Sentiment

USD/CAD Trader Sentiment - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Price Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.52 (39.7% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Traders have remained net-short since May 1st; price has moved 0.1% lower since then
  • Long positions are 42.6% higher than yesterday and 21.0% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 13.8% lower than yesterday and 18.6% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

See how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex