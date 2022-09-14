Gold Prices Eye US PPI Data. Is a Big Breakdown Afoot?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 04:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Unravels amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2022-09-13 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
2022-09-13 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 04:00:00
Gold Prices Eye US PPI Data. Is a Big Breakdown Afoot?
2022-09-14 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Tight Job Market Keeps GBP Bid Ahead of U.S. CPI
2022-09-13 07:42:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 04:00:00
Despite S&P 500’s Worst Day in 2 Years, VIX Doesn’t Signal Capitulation
2022-09-14 03:15:00
More View more
Gold Prices Eye US PPI Data. Is a Big Breakdown Afoot?

Gold Prices Eye US PPI Data. Is a Big Breakdown Afoot?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Real Yields, Producer Price Index – Talking Points

  • Gold prices are steady just above the 1,700 level in Asia-Pacific trading
  • A surge in Fed rate hike bets drove anti-gold real yields to multi-year highs
  • The US producer price index (PPI) may deliver a crushing blow to bullion
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Gold prices are trading just above the 1,700 level after steep overnight losses. A surprise inflation report out of the United States on Tuesday shifted the market’s outlook regarding Fed rate hike bets. The Fed may deliver a 100-basis point rate hike later this month, according to overnight index swaps. That shocked bullion traders, many of whom expected the August CPI number to mark the turning point in the FOMC’s fight against rising prices.

The yellow metal was no match against a US Dollar backed by rising Treasury yields and risk-off capital flows. Gold is now on track to record its sixth straight monthly decline. The most notable headwind is perhaps real yields--the inflation-indexed Treasury rate. Bullion is acutely susceptible to those real yields, as the metal doesn’t pay interest to investors. This morning, the 5-year real yield rose above 1% for the first time since 2018, when gold traded at around 1,280.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

gold weekly chart, gld

Chart created with TradingView

A break below the 1,700 level would mark a notable event, given its track record of support going back to 2021. Gold traders may abandon the trade and wait for lower prices to reengage a pivot play on the Fed, which appears further out after CPI. A catalyst to break the remaining resolve provided by the psychological level is approaching.

The US producer price index (PPI) for August is due before the New York opening bell. Analysts expect the month-over-month number to show a 0.1% decline from July when the rate dropped 0.5% m/m. The core PPI—a reading that removes food and energy—is seen rising to 0.3% from July. As with the CPI data, an unexpected increase in PPI numbers would do well for Fed rate hike bets and Treasury yields. That would degrade gold’s fundamental stanceand potentially trigger a wave of selling into levels not seen since early 2020.

dailyfx economic calendar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Retreat Ahead of Inventory Reports as China Virus Cases Stay High
Crude Oil Prices Retreat Ahead of Inventory Reports as China Virus Cases Stay High
2022-09-13 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Dented by Strong USD, High Real Yields
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Dented by Strong USD, High Real Yields
2022-09-08 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as EIA Report Nears Amid China Lockdown Woes
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as EIA Report Nears Amid China Lockdown Woes
2022-09-08 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Can the ECB Stop the Slide? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: Can the ECB Stop the Slide? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-09-07 17:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed