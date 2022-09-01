 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Still Vulnerable, but Natural Gas Pullback Could Offer Near-Term Respite
2022-08-31 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA
2022-09-01 01:00:00
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Lurching Lower as US Dollar and Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-01 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2022-08-31 14:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Lurching Lower as US Dollar and Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Price Lurching Lower as US Dollar and Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

GOLD, XAU/USD, US DOLLAR, FED, REAL YIELDS, TREASURIES - Talking Points

  • Gold continues slipping after the Fed corrected any misperceptions
  • The US Dollar and Treasury yields were lifted on the policy clarification
  • If the Fed continue to talk tough on inflation, will XAU/USD test new lows?

The gold price has resumed descending as the ramification of last week’s Jackson Hole symposium continue to be felt across asset classes.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that fighting inflation is the priority for the Fed going forward. He said, “The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) overarching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2 percent goal.

Of course, this has been the narrative for some time, but after the July FOMC meeting, the market appeared to misinterpret Powell’s remarks in regard to the Fed’s target rate being near neutral.

That is no longer the case and rate hike expectations have been lifted, sending Treasury yields higher across the curve. In turn, the US Dollar has got a boost and commodities in general have come under pressure on the back of a stronger dollar and the potential of slowing global growth.

These factors are weighing on the gold price on several fronts. Since the forum, 10-year Treasury yields are about 20 basis-points (bps) higher. At the same time, the market has lowered their expectation of where 10-year inflation is. It is down by around 10 bps, as priced by the breakeven rate on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

The real yield is the nominal Treasury yield less the inflation rate for the same tenor. The US 10-year real yield is now roughly 30 bps above where it was going into the Fed forum.

US 10-YEAR TREASURY NOMINAL YIELD, US 10-YEAR BREAKEVEN INFLATION,US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD

yields chart

Chart created in TradingView

Gold is an asset that does not bear a return, so when returns from other perceived safe-haven assets, such as Treasuries, are going north, gold tends to go south. Combined with the impact of tighter monetary conditions on the outlook of growth, commodities in general appear to be vulnerable.

While the gold price has been slipping lower, volatility has ticked up slightly, but it is still well below the recent spike in mid-July. Gold traded as low as 1,681 an ounce at the time, which is just above the March 2020 low of 1,677. Further volatility might see the market target those levels.

GOLD AGAINST US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD,USD (DXY) INDEX AND VOLATILITY (GVZ)

gold, gold prices, gold chart, dxy chart, gold volatility chart

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Probes Fresh Multi-Month Lows to Kick Off September Trading
AUD/USD Probes Fresh Multi-Month Lows to Kick Off September Trading
2022-08-31 23:00:00
AUD/USD Unfazed on China PMI Data Amid Souring Market Sentiment
AUD/USD Unfazed on China PMI Data Amid Souring Market Sentiment
2022-08-31 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data as APAC Markets Prep for Risk-Off Move
New Zealand Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data as APAC Markets Prep for Risk-Off Move
2022-08-30 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
2022-08-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish