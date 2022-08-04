News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Signs of Exhaustion into August Open
2022-08-03 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Blasts Higher, Nasdaq 100 on Brink of Exiting Bear Market Territory, NFP Eyed
2022-08-03 20:10:00
Crude Oil Short-term Outlook: WTI Spills Lower- Support in View
2022-08-03 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Indices Rise as Earnings Drive DAX, FTSE & DJI Higher
2022-08-03 18:19:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-08-03 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar, but Fed Rate Hike Bets and Inflation Bets Pose Risks to XAU
2022-08-04 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-03 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Close to Flipping to Bull Market Despite Recession Fears, BOE and NFPs Ahead
2022-08-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?
2022-08-04 02:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
More View more
Gold Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar, but Fed Rate Hike Bets and Inflation Bets Pose Risks to XAU

Gold Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar, but Fed Rate Hike Bets and Inflation Bets Pose Risks to XAU

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation Forecast, Breakevens, Technical Forecast - TALKING POINTS

  • Gold prices are trading slightly higher as a risk-on APAC session weighs on the US Dollar
  • A pickup in inflation bets has bolstered XAU prices, but Fed rate hike bets present a risk to prices
  • XAU/USD’s technical posture looks strong above the 26-day EMA and 38.2% Fib retracement

Gold prices are moving higher alongside equities through the Asia-Pacific trading session. A risk-on move that started overnight on Wall Street is holding firm. Australia’s trade surplus in June, released this morning, beat analysts’ expectations, rising to A$17.7 billion versus A$14 billion. The strength in Australia’s exports suggests that the Asia-Pacific region’s economy, including China, may be more resilient than previously thought.

The upbeat economic data is helping to support the Aussie Dollar, keeping weight on the US Dollar DXY Index. The Greenback remains positive on the week, but prices began to ease during New York trading when a positive US ISM services sector gauge beat expectations, causing traders to dial back recession bets. A weaker Dollar makes gold more attractive to investors outside of the United States.

However, Federal Reserve rate hike bets picked up slightly amid easing recession woes. Rate traders are pricing in a 50% chance for a 75-basis-point rate hike at the FOMC’s September meeting. That would typically be bearish for bullion prices, but traders see a strong economy supporting prices. Breakeven rates—a market-based gauge of forward inflation expectations, measured by the gap between nominal and inflation-indexed yields—stopped falling in mid-July. Since then, the 1-, 2- and 5-year breakeven rates have increased.

Gold is a common inflation hedge. The fact that inflation expectations have moderated following months of decline helps to explain the yellow metal’s strength. The chart below shows this relationship. That may see XAU rise further, assuming the recent trend holds. However, if Fed rate hike expectations increase, it would likely pressure breakeven rates and drag gold lower.

gold vs breakeven rates, fomc, fed, gld

XAU/USD Technical Outlook

XAU/USD is trading around 0.25% higher, putting gold prices in positive territory for the week. Prices may rise to the 1788.03 August swing high set earlier this week. That level was quickly sold on an intraday basis, with prices finishing lower on the daily candle. Bulls may face resistance trading into that intraday candlestick wick.

However, the 1800 psychological level would shift into focus if prices pierce above that level. Alternatively, the rising 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level may underpin prices on a move lower. However, a drop to the 23.6% Fib at 1727.83 may manifest if prices crack below the EMA and Fib.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

xau, gld, chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rises on US Dollar Pullback as APAC Traders Eye Australian Trade Data
NZD/USD Rises on US Dollar Pullback as APAC Traders Eye Australian Trade Data
2022-08-03 23:30:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Inventory to Shift into Focus After OPEC Announcement
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Inventory to Shift into Focus After OPEC Announcement
2022-08-03 03:30:00
AUD/USD Hit on Stronger USD, Geopolitical Headwinds After RBA Disappointment
AUD/USD Hit on Stronger USD, Geopolitical Headwinds After RBA Disappointment
2022-08-02 23:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-02 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish