Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
2022-08-02 19:32:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2022-08-02 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Inventory to Shift into Focus After OPEC Announcement
2022-08-03 03:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Outlook Bullish on OPEC+ Meeting, Supply Hopes Strained
2022-08-02 06:30:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-08-02 17:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Gold Price Peels Lower as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-08-03 02:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Faces First Major Test
2022-08-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Slips on UK Housing Prices & Global Risk Aversion
2022-08-02 07:31:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Fall as Retail Traders Go Long?
2022-08-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of June Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-02 21:30:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Inventory to Shift into Focus After OPEC Announcement

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, WTI, OPEC, API, EIA, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • WTI and Brent Crude oil prices see modest increase ahead of today’s OPEC meeting
  • Focus to shift to the EIA’s weekly inventory report after API post surprise build
  • Prices remain biased to the downside on a technical basis despite today’s gains

Crude and Brent oil prices are modestly higher through Asia-Pacific trading ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ policy meeting. The cartel, along with its allies (known as OPEC+), is expected to boost output, but only marginally. However, those expectations are not shared among a large group of analysts, with some believing that no production hike is coming.

A recent drop in factory activity in China, as well as other economic indicators that point to a slowdown in global growth amid central bank tightening, have tempered demand expectations. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that OPEC+ lowered its oil market surplus forecast, trimming the 2022 surplus by 200k barrels per day to 800k from 1 million barrels per day. A multi-week drop in crude oil prices leading up to today’s meeting has also likely discouraged OPEC members from wanting to boost production, as that would likely push prices lower, eating into member nations’ oil profits.

Moreover, the United States reported higher inventory levels overnight. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 2.165 million barrel build in US crude oil stocks for the week ending July 29. That was above the 629k barrel draw that analysts expected. After OPEC, the focus will shift to tonight’s inventory report from the US Energy Information Administration’s report. Traders expect a modest draw of 797k barrels. A surprise build would likely pressure prices.

Crude Oil Technical Outlook

WTI prices are trading slightly higher but bulls have more work to put in if they want to reverse the preceding multi-week downtrend. To start, prices would have to climb above the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), although the MA has capped upside moves going back to June. Alternatively, prices risk falling further if the July low breaks, which is just above the 90 psychological level.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

wti oil chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

