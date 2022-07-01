Natural Gas Forecast: July Opening Rebound May Fade as US Inventory Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate to Face Range Bound Conditions on Failed Test of June Low
2022-07-01 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Reveals Anti-Fragmentation Measures – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-06-30 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes Monthly Low as OPEC Retains Adjusted Output Schedule
2022-06-30 21:30:00
Crude Oil Ends Seven-Month Winning Streak While EU Stocks Suffer
2022-06-30 17:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Bludgeoned in the Second Quarter. Will This Trend Persist?
2022-06-30 20:10:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
2022-06-30 13:52:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Vulnerable into July
2022-06-30 17:00:00
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
2022-06-30 09:56:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-30 15:35:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising Wedge May Lead to Big Sell-off
2022-06-30 14:00:00
More View more
Natural Gas Forecast: July Opening Rebound May Fade as US Inventory Improves

Natural Gas Forecast: July Opening Rebound May Fade as US Inventory Improves

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Natural Gas, LNG, Freeport, Inventory, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Natural gas sinks more than 16% overnight in New York, closing out a brutal June
  • US inventory levels increase more than expected, posing a headwind to prices
  • The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may come under pressure shortly

Natural gas prices plunged more than 16% overnight, dropping to the lowest level since March 2022. That drop extended a broader move lower from June when prices hit a record high. Now, down over 40% from that high, it appears bears are firmly in control. Prices still have to drop nearly $2.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) before erasing gains from January 01.

The European benchmark, priced at the virtual Dutch Title Transfer Facility, is up more than 12% this week. Europe faces a potentially disastrous winter after the loss of its Russian supply. Europe turned to the US for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to diversify its supply, but a catastrophic failure at a US export facility has effectively crippled the flow of that LNG. Moreover, US regulators are requiring the facility’s operator, Freeport LNG, to make safety plans before clearing repairs.

Prices may not continue sliding for long, with the National Weather Service’s 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook showing above-average chances for warmer than average weather across much of the continental United States. Higher temperatures typically translate into higher demand for natural gas due to the stress put onto the power grid as thermostats get turned down.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an 82 billion cubic feet (Bcf) build in US inventory levels for the week ending June 24. That was above the 74 Bcf analysts expected. Overall, the reduced flows to Europe should help keep an artificial ceiling on prices in the United States even if temperatures soar.

Natural Gas Technical Forecast

Prices pierced below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which offered support just last week. The 200-day Simple Moving Average was subsequently breached before prices rebounded back above the SMA in early APAC trading. The rebound in prices appears modest and may represent a short countermove following the large drop. Bears may attempt to drive prices back below the 200-day SMA in the coming days.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

natural gas

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Break Down May Continue after BTC/USD Breaks 19,000
Bitcoin Break Down May Continue after BTC/USD Breaks 19,000
2022-06-30 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Reveals Anti-Fragmentation Measures – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
Euro Forecast: ECB Reveals Anti-Fragmentation Measures – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-06-30 19:00:00
Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data
Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data
2022-06-30 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet
Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet
2022-06-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas